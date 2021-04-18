10 YEARS AGO
April 18, 2011 — Firefighters flipped burgers and traded laughs on Saturday as they watched a home on Chena Ridge rapidly consumed by flames. First impressions aside, the morning had been a big success for Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue.
In fact, the smoky fate of the two-story wood-frame house at 5 Mile Chena Ridge had been determined for months. Crews with the fire department burned it down Saturday as part of a long-planned training exercise.
25 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1996 — TORONTO— The Camembert crisis? The Parmesan purge? From Toronto’s Little Italy to the cheese-loving bastions of French-speaking Quebec, Canadians are assailing a Health Department proposal to ban some pungent, unpasteurized cheeses.
“They have to get their heads X-rayed,” Marco Abdi, owner of an Italian restaurant in Calgary, said of the Health Ministry regulators. In Ottawa, Quebec legislators critical of the proposed ban organized a “taste-in” Wednesday at Parliament.
The ornate Hall of Honor reeked with the aroma of an array of unpasteurized cheeses provided by the cheese industry and passed around by separatist lawmakers to scores of colleagues and staff. Among those
50 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this date, here is an item from April 19, 1971 — JUNEAU (AP) — A representative of the Teamsters Union has urged legislators to give the University of Alaska a fair chance to show that its controversial management contracting system can succeed.
The appeal was made at a House Commerce Committee meeting by Lewis M. Dischner, legislative representative for local 969 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
75 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1946 — Anchorage — A housewife newly arrived from the States ordered the ingredients for one standard sized salad yesterday without asking the prices and wound up by paying $16.20 for the dish.
With Alaskan ports closed to incoming produce by a Longshoremen’s strike for higher wages and retroactive pay, banaas cost 75 cents per pound, lettuce 75 cents per pound, tomatoes $1.10 each and cucumbers the same.
The Junior Chamber of Commerce announced it was contracting the operators of many small craft with a view to bringing perishable foods to Alaska. Freight planes are flying in some supplies and the strikers have given permission for some fishing craft to carry produce North.