10 YEARS AGO
April 18, 2010 — Pizza lures them in, but the main course is conversation with an emphasis on the value of education.
That’s the way it is at the Tuesday noon mentoring sessions at Tanana Middle School and at an after-school Tuesday robotics program at Hunter Elementary School.
The sessions are the product of a group of local black leaders, who two years ago organized the Black Male Role Model Institute and began informally meeting, twice monthly, with Fairbanks middle-school students at lunch to talk about working hard at school as well as on the basketball court or playing field.
The high education dropout rate of black males, estimated at 50 percent, alarmed the men. But rather than complain, the core group who founded the organization decided to act.
“It was put up or shut up,” said Joe Hayes, a former state legislator who is now executive director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alumni Association and BMRI president.
“It’s so disheartening,” he said. “They’re getting a free education, and in so many countries people are getting killed and not getting an education.”
25 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1995 — NEW YORK — Looking for a job? No need to blacken your fingers on help wanted ads or chase down busy headhunters. Some of today’s hottest career resources can be found through a home computer.
Job hunters are turning in growing numbers to the Internet, its World Wide Web and on-line services for a leg up on the competition. Without leaving home, they can study company profiles, peruse job postings and even get advice from employees at the businesses they hope to join.
"I got a job with a company that never, ever would have put an ad in a newspaper,” said Bryan Cantrill, a Brown University junior who landed a summer spot at QNX Software Systems Ltd. in Ottawa.
50 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1970 — Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel will give a major address as a feature of Earth Day activities starting here Wednesday.
Hickel, accompanied by former U.S. Senator Ernest Gruening, will arrive here Wednesday aboard Pan American's direct flight from New York.
Hickel will speak at 6:30 p.m. in the Patty gym on the University of Alaska campus. He will be introduced by William R. Wood, president of the university.
Also speaking at the opening session of the three-day program will be Mayor H.A. Boucher and Dr. Donald W. Aitken, physicist, conservationist, activist, writer and lecturer on "Edocrimes" in Alaska and the northern woods.
The evening program and all Earth Day activities are free and open to the public.
75 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1945 — Dredge No. 10 on Cripple Creek and Dredge No. 6 on Goldstream will be operated this approaching season by the United States Smelting Refining and Mining Company, if sufficient manpower is available, James D. Crawford, chief engineer and dredge superintendent for the company announced today.
Dredge No. 10, it is expected, will be started May 1 and the work on completing the dam below the dredge with dragline and conveyor will be prosecuted.
After the starting of Dredge No. 10 on Cripple, Dredge No. 8 on Goldstream will be put in operation, it is planned.
"Naturally," Mr. Crawford said, "the scope of the company's activities will depend on the availability of workers. Applications now are being received at the company's offices. The outlook is for a good reason."