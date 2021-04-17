10 YEARS AGO
April 17, 2011 — JUNEAU — A 10-year redistricting plan would stick the Fairbanks area’s most experienced senators in the same district, setting the stage for a 2012 Fight at the polls.
Sens. John Coghill and Joe Thomas, a North Pole Republican and Goldstream Valley Democrat, would fall into the same district under a map released early this week. So would less-experienced Reps. Bob Miller, D-Fairbanks, and Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole.
25 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1996 — JUNEAU — The House passed a bill Tuesday that would bar same-sex marriages in Alaska, despite pleas from opponents that the measure is unnecessary and discriminatory.
The bill specifies that the only legal marriage in Alaska is between a man and a woman. Current state law does not specify the sex of participants in a marriage.
50 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Maurice Stans says there are “overwhelming reasons” to move forward at an early date with the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline project.
Balancing ecological factors against the economic growth potential of the pipeline for the state, the cabinet official wrote Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton that it would be a “gross injustice’’ to deny the people of Alaska “the right to develop their resources in a responsible manner and thereby share in the prosperity of this nation ...”
75 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1946 — A protest asking that the government take immediate action to solve the Alaskan ship transportation tie-up was on its way to a long list of government officials in Washington, D.C., today from the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, seconded by the Lions and Rotary Clubs.
The message, which cites the special condition of Alaskan business with regard to freight connections, is as follows:
“Shipping strike already two weeks old and is beginning to do reparable damage to all Alaska. Seasonal factor in Alaska is such that loss of several weeks’ shipping at this time is about to destroy Alaskan industries large and small for whole year and cause the total loss to hundreds of small businesses and industries of their entire investment. Alaska’s situation is thereby entirely different from any other area where suspension of vital services causes only temporary loss.”