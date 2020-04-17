10 YEARS AGO
April 17, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Most pay phones in Alaska would go the way of video cassette recorders and eight-track tape players if a plan put forth by one of Alaska’s major telecommunications companies goes through.
Alaska Communications Systems said it will discontinue its pay phone service around the state, including remote villages. The publicly traded company cited shrinking revenues and rising maintenance costs for equipment not used or underused in the cell-phone age.
“Because of the increased use of cell phones, people just aren’t using pay phones the way they used to,” ACS spokeswoman Heather Cavanaugh said Friday. “They’re becoming a thing of the past.”
State regulatory officials disagree with the utility’s contention that it doesn’t need their approval to end the service by the end of the month. An ACS spokeswoman said Friday the company has already taken down most of its fleet of 1,000 pay phones this year.
25 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1995 — WASHINGTON — The Defense Department has produced a laser weapon for special operations teams that was designed with the capability of blinding enemy forces.
Another laser weapon, intended to cause temporary loss of sight, was deployed with Marines in the recent Somalia evacuation, but they did not get orders to use it. The Pentagon is also developing several other laser weapons to disable enemy soldiers operating remote sensor and targeting systems.
The United States isn't alone. China, Israel, and several European countries are perfecting laser technologies “suitable for application to weapons systems for blinding human eyes,” according to a Pentagon special operations socialist.
The Pentagon is reluctant to provide public details on its own classified programs or what it knows about development of these weapons abroad.
50 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1970 — The Jaycees are in town. Northern Lights chapter of the nationwide organization is playing host to the other 14 Alaska chapters at Alaskaland over the weekend.
"Excit-A-Rama 70" is the name of the statewide convention. The annual gathering brings together delegates from the various chapters to present awards, change their bylaws and elect state officers for the coming year. Tension will be running high until Saturday night when awards will be presented and new state officers installed.
The convention unofficially started yesterday afternoon at 4 p.m. when Andre LeTendre, national president of the Jaycees, arrived at the Fairbanks airport. Registration for the weekend of work, politics and fun began at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center.
A get acquainted party at the Palace Saloon started the convention. Honky-tonk piano music and free flowing suds supplied the atmosphere for the back room politics of the Jaycees. Many wandered about seeking support for the candidates of their choice.
75 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1945 — Four restaurants, the Model, Hill's, the Co-Op Fountain and the Arctic in Fairbanks, are closed today because of a dispute between the proprietors on one side and the Cooks' and Waitresses Union, on the other.
The proprietors yesterday were asked by the Union to join in requests to the War Labor Board that, if granted, would result in increased pay and other benefits to employees.
Proprietors of the Model, Hill's, and the Arctic refused to join in the request and in consequence about 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon, members of the Union walked out of these places of employment.
The Co-Op Fountain closed this afternoon at the order of the proprietor, C. J. (Boots) Newlin, who said he did not feel that he should remain open while some other restaurant owners "were suffering the brunt of the strike."