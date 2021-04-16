10 YEARS AGO
April 16, 2011 — JUNEAU — The pace in the Capitol slowed to a crawl Friday as top lawmakers chipped away behind closed doors at the statewide construction and capital grant budget.
Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka and a Finance co-chairman, said Friday afternoon he and colleagues from the House were making progress. Early action today would position the Legislature, if it wants to change a few rules, to finish before its legal 90-day session limit. But House Speaker Mike Chenault advised against betting on it.
25 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1996 — JUNEAU — The Senate Finance Committee sent a $2.2 billion budget to the Senate Monday, cutting $34 million from last year’s books, or about $32 million more than what Gov. Tony Knowles recommended.
Included in the cuts is $15 million slated for state salary increases Republicans refuse to approve and $4 million erased from the Department of Fish and Game.
50 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1971 — The U.S. Department of Commerce has turned over its analysis of the Alaska pipeline Environmental Impact Statement with the conclusion that the pipeline should be preceded with as quickly as possible. Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, announced today.
Stevens said he had received word of the new development during a phone conversation with members,’ of his staff in Washington, D.C.
75 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1946 — Seattle — Airplanes and fishing vessels prepared today to carry freight to Alaska, where a longshore strike has blocked the unloading of cargo from vessels for 13 days.
Alaska Airlines announced approval had been granted by the Civil Aeronautics Board for freight flights during the emergency and the first air freighter would carry about 4,500 pounds of food and other supplies north from Seattle.