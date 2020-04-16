10 YEARS AGO
April 16, 2010 — The corner of the Johansen Expressway and the Old Steese Highway was speckled by placards protesting federal government spending at a Tea Party rally on Thursday afternoon.
More than 50 people showed up for a lunchtime protest on Tax Day, the final day to file federally. About 75 were present for an afternoon session from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The event was one of several hundred rallies across the country that decried an expanding federal government.
Last year’s rally in Fairbanks brought out hundreds who marched to the downtown Federal Building.
Many signs included standard Tea Party slogans such as “Don’t spread my wealth. Spread my work ethic.” One suggested that motorists “Honk (While It’s Still Legal).”
25 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1995 — John Hechtel was hanging upside down in the dark den of a black bear on the Tanana Flats. His glasses were dirty and steamed, he could see nothing.
Feeling around, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game research biologist found three cubs that had been born in the den over winter. He passed the cubs out to a volunteer assistant, and then crawled out.
But he wasn't done. The faint sound of suckling still could be heard inside the dark hole beneath the snow, so he reached in and came out with a fourth cub.
In seven years of study on the Tanana Flats just outside Fairbanks, never had Hechtel found a black bear sow with quadruplets, although triplets are common. From his work this spring, it appears that as black bears begin to emerge from their dens in the coming weeks they will be healthier and heftier than at anytime in the past seven years.
“This year. I’m not sure what was happening last summer, but all of the bears were in the best condition they have ever been in,” Hechtel said “They all were incredibly fat and in incredibly good condition.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1970 — It appears the city of Fairbanks is going to have an initiative election on the question of whether or not to keep Alaskaland.
Yesterday afternoon the Real Property Taxpayers Association, through its president, Robert Glaus, presented to the city clerk's office a petition calling for a vote on the question.
The proposition on the petition reads:
"That the department of the city known as Alaskaland, including the site, buildings and peronal property that comprise the Alaskaland holdings of the city be returned to the State of Alaska in full payment for $1.5 million as per agreement and that the City of Fairbanks divest itself of the Alaskaland project and department in its entirety."
There were slightly more than 300 signatures on the petition. Of these, according to City Manager Wally Droz, nearly 200 must be certified. If they are, he said, a special election must be held within 60 days unless a regular election is scheduled within 90 days.
75 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1945 — WASHINGTON — President Harry S. Truman today called upon the nation for complete unity in whipping the Axis into unconditional surrender and in building a strong United Nations organization for peace.
In his first address to a joint session of Congress — and to America, and the world by radio — the new President:
1 — Pledged the United States to continue the "fight for freedom" until the unconditional surrender of Germany and Japan.
2 — Declared the grand strategy of the was must continue "unchanged and unhampered" under the military commanders now in charge.
3 — Promised punishment for war criminals "even though we must pursue them to the ends of the earth."
4 — Pledged his personal support to the ideals of peace and progress so eloquently proclaimed by Franklin D. Roosevelt and called upon the nation to unite in their defense.