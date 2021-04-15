10 YEARS AGO
April 15, 2011 — The National Park Service will continue checking boats on the Yukon River this summer in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, but rangers will focus those inspections on shore, not mid-river.
Whether or not the two rangers who arrested and handcuffed a 71-year-old Central man for refusing to stop for a boat check last summer will be conducting any of those checks, however, is uncertain.
25 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1996 — ANCHORAGE—The fate of two rare birds is in the hands of the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Two Grumman Goose amphibian airplanes operated by the department’s Division of Fish and Wildlife Protection are being auctioned off this week.
“They’re getting to be antiques and we’re not in the business of maintaining antiques,” said Pete Hjellen, with the departm ent’s Division of Administrative Services. In addition to the two planes, the department also is selling two Goose hulls, no longer equipped with engines, propellers, radios or flight controls.
50 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1971 — Fishermen are against appropriation of public funds for use by the governor’s special citizens group organized in Anchorage this week to press for support of a construction permit for the trans-Alaska pipeline.
Cordavi District Fisheries Union it sending a delegation to Juneau Monday to make their objections known to the legislature. “We feel that if such a committee is funded by the state,” Knute Johnson, chairman, CDFU, said, “the fishermen should be given fair representation on this committee. As far as we can determine, the purpose of the governor’s committee, headed by Max Model, will be to not only press for support nationally for the construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline, but also to tell of the ‘responsible way in which Alaska handles resource conservation and development.’”
75 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1946 — Capt. Robbie Robbins, well known PAA pilot formerly stationed in Fairbanks, last week-end circled the northern route from Japan to Alaska via the Aleutians when he handed the Pan American World Airways Constellation plane on the Elmendorf Field at Anchorage, on the last leg of a test East-to-West flight.
Aboard the giant Lockheed ship on the survey flight were five employees of the China National Airways, three PAA obervers and crew members. Robbins flew the ship back to Seattle early Saturday morning.