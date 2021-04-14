10 YEARS AGO
April 14, 2011 — JUNEAU — The Fairbanks area stands to gain representation in the state Legislature under new political jurisdictions proposed Wednesday by the Alaska Redistricting Board. The redistricting process will redraw boundaries for all 40 Alaska House of Representatives districts and 20 Senate districts to reflect recent population trends.
The changes, once approved by federal officials, will last for a decade. One notable shift at home: Ester, Fox and much of the Goldstream Valley would join a giant rural House district that includes scores of communities from across the state. It would straddle the Fairbanks area and stretch completely across Alaska — from the southwestern village of Holy Cross north to Arctic Village and southeast again to Chitina.
25 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1996 — DENALI— When Princess Tours announced last month it would rebuild its fire-destroyed Denali Lodge in 60 days, carpenter Mike Kiss’s first thought was “Chink, chink.”
“The sound of money,” he said over dinner at a Healy hotel housing the workers. Rapid construction means fast money for the hundreds of laborers on the $15 million project.
Kiss and his coworkers at Nail-It Construction, a nonunion Fairbanks company doing the framing on two buildings, are earning $35 an hour and getting 12-hour days, seven days a week. Take-home pay comes to $2,500 a week. But it doesn’t last. On Wednesday, 10 of the 23 with Nail-It were laid off. Normally an eight week project, they had nearly completed the framing after 13 days.
50 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1971 — Soon after precincts begin reporting following yesterday’s election on sewer and water bonds, it became apparent that Fairbanksans were overwhelmingly and enthusiastically behind the propositions.
Everyone in the city’s precincts delivered a crushing “yes” vote on the single sewer package and the six water packages. The total vote was ,764. On the sewer issue, the ballots tallied 2,261 in favor and only 434 against. The water bonds were approved by about the same margin.
According to city officials, the vote, although only totaling about half of that in the last general election, was large for this special election.
75 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1946 — Seattle — Members of the Alaska local of the International Longshoremen and Warehousemen’s union threw a picket line around the Cordova, Alaska Steamship Company vessel berthed at pier 56, this forenoon.
The Cordova according to L.W. Baker, General Manager of the Alaska Line, was scheduled to load cannery supplies today for departure Thursday.
“The vessel was scheduled to head for cannery ports which are not affected by the Longshoremen’s strike in Alaska,” Baker said. “She was to carry only cannery supplies and workers.”