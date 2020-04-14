10 YEARS AGO
April 14, 2010 — The oft-struggling Community Service Patrol van service could receive a four-year, $200,000 assist from the city of Fairbanks if a proposed ordinance goes through.
A drafted ordinance aims to give $50,000 from bed tax revenue to the CSP from 2011-2014.
The ordinance, which can be amended before it is scheduled to go in front of the city council Monday, would divert funds that would normally go to the Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We’re very supportive of CSR but we would be very disappointed if it would be taken out of destination and marketing funds,” FCVB president Deb Hickok said. It also requires that CSP provides a yearly cash match of $200,000 to receive the funding.
The CSP van picks up inebriates and takes them to a supervised home or places of treatment, including Fairbanks Correctional Center and the Gateway to Recovery detoxification clinic. It patrols downtown Fairbanks south of the Chena River.
25 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1995 — JUNEAU — The U .S. Coast Guard is going to require that small boats, 16-feet and under, kayaks and canoes carry life jackets for everybody on board starting May 1.
Previously, the smaller boats had been required only to carry throwable flotation devices, such as boat cushions. The new regulation will be in effect nationwide
“About 80 percent of fatalities are on boats of this class,” said Gerry Donohoe, Coast Guard boating safety chief in Juneau Donohoe said a seat cushion or other throwable device is not always reliable in an accident.
“Most people in a fatal boating accident get there in a sudden, unexpected manner.”
The penalty for not carrying a personal flotation device is a maximum of $1,000 for each per son. For a first offense Donohoe said, the recommended penalty is $100.
50 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1970 — U.S. Senator Mike Gravel charged Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel with “crippling the state by his bungling, incompetent lack of action” on the Trans Alaska Pipeline System pipeline and haul road.
Gravel was the major speaker at the banquet Sunday night which concluded the Democratic Central District Committee Convention.
Introduced by Dick Greuel, toastmaster, as the next senior senator from Alaska, Gravel ripped into the national and state Republican administrations.
“I am frustrated out of my mind at what’s going on in the state,” he said. “Let’s start with Wally Hickel. They say Gravel is against Hickel. If you can show me one beneficial thing he has done for Alaska, I’ll eat it.”
Gravel charged “it takes a lot to mess up” the oil companies’ plans to build a road and pipeline from the Arctic Coast to Valdez. “Why the delay?” he asked. “I don’t know.”
75 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1945 — JUNEAU — Gov. Ernest Gruening in a statement issued at Juneau this forenoon said.
“The funeral of our late beloved President will take place in the White House at Washington Saturday afternoon and his internment Sunday afternoon at the Roosevelt family home at Hyde Park, N.Y.
“I believe it would be appropriate and responsive to the feelings of our people, if memorial services for President Roosevelt were held in the churches throughout the territory on Sunday. It would be desirable if that day were wholly or in part set aside for prayer meditation and rededication to the ideals and principles for which Franklin Delano Roosevelt lived and in the pursuit of, which he laid down his life.”