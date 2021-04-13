10 YEARS AGO
April 13, 2011 — The president of the Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau said a modest rise in visitor numbers is forecast this summer, although business is still expected to be tight as the industry continues to feel the lingering effects of the global recession. Deb Hickok said promising long-term signs for Alaska tourism may take several years to develop.
“We have a ways to go on the road to recovery,” she said, speaking at a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday. She said the tourism industry is still working its way back from a slump that began more than two years ago. There were 1.7 million visitors to Alaska in 2008, she said, but that figure slipped to 1.6 million last summer.
25 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1996 — WASHINGTON —
Richard Nixon’s estate gave up a 21-year fight to keep his White House tapes secret Friday, agreeing to the release of all but the most private of 3,700 hours of recordings.
The tapes promise new insights into the former president’s struggle to stave off impeachment for the crimes of Watergate.
50 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1971 — The Chena River flow during breakup is expected to be 182 percent of the average for the past 11 years this year, according to a snow survey report by the Soil Conservation Service.
The report predicts Chena River stream flow at 805,000 acre feet of water in the May-June period. Last year streamflow in the Chena during breakup was 174,000 acre feet. Average streamflow during the past 11 years is: 442,000 acre feet. One acre foot is the amount of water necessary to cover an acre one foot deep.
The report says that although little snow fell in April “the snowpack in this large region, however, is still far above average as a result of heavy early winter snowfall. Maximums of record snow depths have been measured in several areas.
75 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1946 — Coming to Fairbanks specifically to discuss veteran’s affairs, Governor Ernest Gruening will address the Alaska Veteran’s Association in the U.S.O. starting at 7:30 Monday evening.
In addition to the World War II association members, a turnout is expected from the American Legion and the VFW, who have been invited. The governor will discuss the present veteran’s law enacted at the past session, and will also comment on other accomplishments of the legislators.