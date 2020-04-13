10 YEARS AGO
April 13, 2010 — JUNEAU — A plan to expand scholarships could supplant Gov. Sean Parnell’s ambitious education reform proposal this spring.
The Senate Finance Committee Monday morning approved a plan to expand the University of Alaska Scholars program to cover the top 15 percent of high school graduates staying in Alaska for college. It also would provide millions of dollars more aid to financially needy students.
25 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1995 — JUNEAU — A Republican lawmaker is pushing legislation that would require the state to track big winners at Alaska’s bingo and pulltab parlors.
State Sen. Lyda Green of Palmer maintains that welfare moms spend too much time playing bingo and fail to report winnings. Public funds are being squandered on legalized gambling and the state’s needy children are the losers, Green says.
“It is estimated that $120 million a year is won by 1,300 welfare recipients in the Anchorage area alone,” said a statement prepared by Green’s office.
50 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1970 — SPACE CENTER, Houston — Like many another American, John L. Swigert Jr. put off filing his income tax.
As a bachelor earning $20,385 a year the reason might have been just a delay in paying the large chunk of money due and, anyway, he was busy helping friends prepare for a long trip. April 15, after all, was still several days away.
But at the last minute something happened to make one friend miss the trip and Swigert went instead.
He went so fast, that not only did the income tax slip his mind, he also forgot to take a card that outlined some very important plans for the trip.
Then, on Sunday, came the revelation. It was akin to the situation of many a traveler who remembers, halfway to the seashore, that he left his wallet on the kitchen table.
Later, Swigert and the other two astronauts were having the day’s news read to them when came an item that began: “Today’s favorite pastime across the U.S...”
Capsule communicator Joseph Kerwin reading the item, stopped and said: “Oh, oh, have you guys filed your income tax yet?”
75 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — A dazed and questioning world today watched Harry S. Truman pick up the banners of war and peace that slipped yesterday from the lifeless fingers of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Stunned by the shock of its leader’s passing, a mourning nation gave solid backing to the gray-haired man in the gray business suit who became President of the United States at 7:09 p.m. last night.
Mr. Truman, who didn’t even want to run for vice president, went to work in the White House today — a question mark for all humanity.
The new president himself announced simply that he would try to carry on as he believes President Roosevelt would have done.