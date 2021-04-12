10 YEARS AGO
April 12, 2011 — The city of Fairbanks recently adopted a new list of residential building rules but chose to leave out mandatory sprinklers, citing the extra cost to residents, builders and the overall economy.
“We did not feel it was appropriate at this point in time for our community,” city building official Steve Shuttlew orth said. A bill moving through the Alaska Legislature would require local governments to notify the public and host three public hearings before adopting such a rule.
25 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1996 — With $660 on the line, you’d think Jamie Brink would have rushed to a phone Thursday to breathlessly tell the world she had seen the season’s first goose at Creamer’s Field.
Instead, she took her son to school, then went to work before calling radio station KWLF at 11:34 a.m. with her claim.
50 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1971 — BARROW, Alaska (AP) -The president of the Arctic Slope Native Association, which recently announced it will file suit to evict the state of Alaska and oil companies from North Slope oilfields - says his people “are determined to control their own destiny.”
“To do this we-must retain complete ownership of our ancestral lands,” says Joe Upfcksoun. “There are things we want to develop. And in our own way—without having the Anglo or the Euro cultures, or anyone else, forcing their system on us,” he maintains.
Upicksoun, 39, says the “solution is land. Land is the final source of all capital Land is it.” The association says that it was on traditional Eskimo lands the white man staked out the Prudhoe Bay oilfield.
75 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1946 — Washington, D.C., — Government officials cast about today for ways to stretch food supplies over the next 90 days, described by President Truman as the critical period in the world shortage.
The Agriculture Department held in abeyance an order which would reduce domestic use of flour one-fourth by rationing stocks to bakers and retailers, but notified distillers they may hold no more than a 71/2- day supply of grains.