10 YEARS AGO
April 12, 2010 — Famed polar explorer Will Steger is interested in hearing what Alaskans have to say about climate change when he visits the state’s three biggest cities this week to speak on the topic.
On one hand, Alaskans should be more aware of climate change than most people living where they do, Steger said.
On the other hand, considering that Alaska’s economy is built and depends so much on oil, Steger can understand how many Alaskans could be in denial.
“I would imagine people in Alaska are pretty aware of the changes that are happening,” Steger said by cell phone from Minnesota. “I don’t know if anybody speaks out up there about it because oil runs everything up there but it’s a fact.”
25 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1995 — JUNEAU — Legislation intended to limit the influence of gambling profits on Alaska politics was approved Tuesday in the House, but the sponsor complained that the measure was gutted before passage.
Rep. Terry Martin, R-Anchorage and prime sponsor, took the unusual step of voting against his own bill in protest. “As far as I’m concerned the bill’s worthless now,” Martin said.
And during about four hours of sometimes contentious debate, Martin also alleged that a lobbyist for gambling interests had threatened him with a lawsuit.
Martin s bill was an omnibus measure to reform Alaska’s legalized gambling. An amendment that passed on the House floor yanked a provision to prevent unions and trade groups from donating gambling proceeds to political parties and candidates.
Still, the bill would bar political party organizations from running their own gambling games, other than raffles. Parties and local party precincts are among the nonprofit groups that currently can run pull-tab lotteries and bingo games, or hire an operator to run them.
50 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from April 11, 1970 — WASHINGTON — A spin of the wheel by Atty. Gen. John N. Mitchell Friday night made Sharon Michele Tooley, a statuesque, blue-eyed blonde from Juneau, Alaska, the 1970 cherry blossom queen.
Miss Tooley, one of 53 princesses representing all the states, two territories and the District of Columbia, became queen when a wheel spun by Mitchell stopped at her state — Alaska.
Miss Tooley, wearing an empire-waisted pink dress with her blonde hair piled atop her head, told an interviewer that while the wheel was spinning she was thinking, “My feet hurt.” When it stopped on Alaska, she said, “I was shook.”
A sociology major at Yakima Valley College, in Washington, Miss Tooley said she plans a career in social work.
She is the daughter of John H. Tooley of Juneau.
75 YEARS AGO
April 12, 1945 — WASHINGTON — President Franklin D. Roosevelt died at 3:15 o’clock this afternoon at Warm Springs, Ga. His death was due to a cerebral hemorrhage.
Vice President Harry S. Truman was sworn in as 32nd President of the United States at 7:09 o’clock this evening.
Funeral services for the late President will be held Sunday, and the burial will take place Monday.
Announcements of the death and of funeral services and burial were made at the White House. The annoucements said:
“President Roosevelt died this afternoon at Warm Springs.
Vice President Truman was notified. He called at the White House and was informed of the President’s death by Mrs. Roosevelt.
“Secretary of State Edward Stettinius advised that a cabinet meeting be called.”