10 YEARS AGO
April 11, 2010 — David Lazenby can sum up the motivation behind the Alaska Peacemakers Militia with a single phrase.
“We’re preparing for a worst-case scenario, praying to God that we never have to use it,” said Lazenby, a Fairbanks resident and sergeant in the local citizen-based force.
As the scrutiny on militia groups increases, it’s a point that Lazenby and other members of the Alaska Peacemakers Militia want to make. Amid national media reports of militia groups that have been linked to racism and domestic terrorism, local leaders say it’s important to focus on the true roots of the American militia — an armed, disciplined group dedicated to community welfare and a willingness to fight for liberty.
Schaeffer Cox, a 26-year-old Fairbanks carpenter and the commander of the militia, said the group’s motto says it all: “Defend All, Aggress None.”
“The militia is nothing more than people, organized as a group, doing what every individual has a right to do,” he said.
25 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1995 — Like snow melt down local drainpipes, spring’s feathered harbingers are running early this year — but they’re just trickling in.
The year’s first sighting of a migrating Canada goose came about 8 a m. Sunday at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge. It tied 1991’s earliest-ever sighting at the refuge. The first goose usually arrives about April 15 or later.
Lloyd Crews of Fairbanks was the first to report the sighting and have it verified. Crews entered KFAR/Wolf 98 Radio’s Goose Watcher contest and won $660 for the sighting, said general sales manager Paul Stitt.
“It was tough because several people saw them and called in, but he was the first,” Stitt said. “Apparently he had been going there early every morning for several days, which was a pretty smart strategy.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1970 — CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — America’s Apollo 13 astronauts — one of them a late-hour substitutes — rocketed away from earth Saturday on man’s third lunar-landing expedition, a search for clues to the moon’s origin.
Astronauts James A. Lovell Jr. and Fred W. Haise Jr. — along with backup pilot John L. Swigert Jr. — rode the giant Saturn 5 rocket into space, headed for the ancient, rugged Fra Mauro highlands located between the plains where man landed on two previous missions.
Swigert earned a seat on the flight Friday after providing in a blitz checkout that he could time his delicate, split-second maneuvers with those of the other crewmen throughout the flight.
He replaced Thomas K. Mattingly II, who was exposed to German measles.
To reach the moon, the astronauts first must orbit the earth 114 times while they check all the spaceship’s systems. Then a second burst from the Saturn 5 propels them toward their distant target, 246,524 miles — and three days — away.
From deep in space, they will beam back a 30-minute television program Sunday, giving viewers a tour of the command module starting at 8 p.m. EST.
75 YEARS AGO
April 11, 1945 — SEATTLE — Charging they were housed in “concentration camps” maintained by the United States Army, 12 Seattle residents formerly employed in Defense Construction work in the Aleutian Islands today filed suit in superior court against five construction companies.
Each asks $15,000.
The plaintiffs, who said they were hired to construct military barracks and airport ways, alleged they were housed in a “stockade, concentration camp and prison camp,” from which they suffered “serious odium, disgrace, mental anguish and humiliation.”
A spokesman for one of the firms said they operated as agents for the government in the Aleutians had predicted the action will be “turned over to the government.”