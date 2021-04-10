10 YEARS AGO
April 10, 2011 — The state House on Saturday easily cleared a plan to clarify — or broaden, depending on who’s talking — people’s right to defend them selves with deadly force.
It would expand the explicit (in state law) right to use lethal force to apply anywhere someone has “a right to be.” Proponents say it will assure everyone in Alaska he or she does not need to back off if they find them selves in a dangerous situation and want to fight back with a lethal weapon.
Rep. Eric Feige, R-Chickaloon and a co-sponsor, said the change would send two messages. To good people, he said, it “solidifies their right to defend themselves. It makes it absolutely clear.” He said the measure also tells potential criminals to think twice before they break the law.
The bill passed 33-6. Rep. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, backed the measure but with “apprehension.” A National Rifle Association mem ber, he said the bill would not help address a social trend toward “a culture of violence” where “thoughtful deliberation” in conflict is too often replaced with violence. All seven representatives from the Interior delegation supported the bill.
25 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1996 — Fort Yukon voters lured to Tuesday’s general election by a much-touted initiative on whether to ban alcohol in the Yukon River village arrived at polling stations only to find the initiative had failed to make the ballot.
The petition initiative was approved March 26, but state law says residents must have at least 45 days to read the initiative before it goes to vote.
That means the earliest the initiative could appear on the ballot is May 10.
“I didn’t know until I went up to vote this morning,” said Richard Carroll II, who had planned to vote in favor of the ban. The city liquor store, the only store in the village that sells alcohol, has been closed since Feb. 23.
50 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1971 — Students for Academic Freedom, a group of students at the University of Alaska concerned about two English professors fired there, is staging an all-night occupation of the administration building on campus Wednesday night.
In a news release yesterday SAF announced it had reserved the Bunnell Building, with the administration’s approval, from 7 p.m. Wednesday April 14 to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 15. It plans to schedule guest speakers, panel discussions, planning groups and creative activities for what it called an “all-night experience in communications.”
Purpose of the occupation is a “demonstration of solidarity.” SAF organized originally to obtain information about the termination of professors Susan Kalen and Hilton Wolfe. It held a meeting Tuesday night for that purpose-about 600 to 700 students were present. Since then, it has been scheduling appointments with administrators as frequently as possible to discuss the problem in a rational manner.
75 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1946 — One of the pioneer founders of Seward, T. W. Hawkins, died in the Seward General Hospital, April 7 after a long illness. He was 78 years old.
Mr. Hawkins first came to Seward in 1903 after having joined the stampede to Nome and later having worked at Valdez. He pioneering in the later years took an active leadership in the welfare of the Territory. In the early days he had been in partnership with Charles Brown at Valdez.
The oldtimer had been one of the first operators of the Independence Mine. Some years later he established the first banks in Anchorage and Seward.