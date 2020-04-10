10 YEARS AGO
April 10, 2010 — Fairbanks police made what might be their first arrest for texting while driving Thursday night.
Officer Ron Dupee was on patrol, heading east on Airport Way, about 8:30 p.m. when he noticed the car in front of him weaving.
“He thought maybe the person in front of him was a drunk driver,” Fairbanks police Sgt. Gary Yamamoto said.
However, when he reached a red light and pulled up next to the car at the intersection of Airport Way and Cushman Street, he noticed the driver, who police have identified as 24-year-old Vivian Kelly, wasn’t drinking, but was instead texting on her cell phone.
She proceeded to drive through the intersection with both hands on the phone, Yamamoto said.
25 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1995 — THE HOODOOS — J.T. Thurston gave new meaning to the term Arctic Man.
Thurston, a race spectator Saturday at the Arctic Man Ski and Sno-go Classic, proved his cold-bloodedness, by performing snow machine jumps in the buff after the race.
“He’s naked, but at least he’s safe,” quipped one spectator observing Thurston’s helmet.
Twenty-seven-year-old Thurston claimed he stripped down because his girlfriend dared him to after seeing another snowmachiner driving around in his underwear.
“It was cold,” Thurston said, summing up the experience as he poured a beer from the keg he and his friends hauled up the mountain on a snowmachine.
Thurston was the least dressed of thousands of snowmachiners who spent the weekend in the Alaska Range near Summit Lake watching the 5.5-mile combination ski and snowmachine race.
50 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1970 — The University of Alaska’s Electrical Engineering department boomed a radio beam into the sky Thursday morning as an initial step in establishing a satellite communications system for much of the state.
The radio beam hit a satellite in stationary orbit over the central Pacific at about the equator, enabling university instructors and students to contact a control station in the Mojave Desert and Stanford University.
In charge of the program and doing the talking on the broadcast at 6 a.m. Thursday was Robert Merritt, professor of electrical engineering at the university.
The university only recently received permission from NASA to conduct the communications experiment after that permission was requested by Gov. Keith Miller.
Merritt, his students and other personnel at the university had about two weeks to scrounge together enough radio equipment to reach the satellite. But, by borrowing some pieces from Communications Equipment and Service Co. in Fairbanks, they were able to do it.
75 YEARS AGO
April 10, 1945 — SEASIDE, Ore. — Coastal residents speculated on the possibility of an unreported shipwreck today, after several 85-pound cartons of fresh beef washed up on the beach here.
First to drift in Saturday was in good condition and residents salvaged it. Later meat was partially decomposed. There were tenderloin steaks cut ready to serve and boned boiling beef.
The Thirteenth Naval District Public Relations office in Seattle said it could not explain the appearance of the meat, but suggested it possibly came from a fishing vessel.