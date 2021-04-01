10 YEARS AGO
April 1, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — A coalition trying to stop development of a huge copper and gold mine in Alaska brought its fight to the nation’s capital this week in an effort to protect the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery.
The group, which consists of Alaska Natives, commercial fishermen, chefs, jewelers, sportsmen and others, is opposed to developing the Pebble Mine, a world-class copper and gold deposit that sits near the headwaters of Bristol Bay and one of the world’s — last and greatest wild salmon fisheries.
25 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1996 — As each day passes, Jon Zasada comes closer to pulling off his coup de grace. By working closely with the city since returning to his native Fairbanks in 1992, Zasada expects to finally move the Boys & Girls Club’s Fairbanks Youth Center into the former Main School building this week.
The youth center opened in the former Comic Shop on the corner of Cushman Street and Ninth Avenue in early 1993 before closing last summer in preparation for the move.
50 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1971 — Plans are underway for the first annual International Arctic Aviation Conference to be held in Fairbanks May 26, 27 and 28, Mayor Julian Rice said yesterday at his weekly press conference.
Rice said the conference will gather together experts in arctic aviation and to his knowledge such a conference had never been held before. The first two days will be devoted to aviation in general, and the third to hovercraft and air-cushioned vehicles, all with an arctic slant.
75 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1946 — Dr. A. J. Schaible revealed today that a large shipment of smallpox vaccine had arrived here by plane and vaccinations against the disease are now being given at the Fairbanks clinic.
“There is no need for panic or worry,” Dr. Schaible firmly maintained. “No cases of smallpox have yet been reported in all of Alaska, but with an epidemic in Seattle, every precautionary measure is being taken.”
All Fairbanks school children will be vaccinated this week with the assistance of Capt. Walsh and staff at Ladd Field. Adults, whether previously vaccinated or not, may also be immunized at the Clinic, at cost.