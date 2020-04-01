10 YEARS AGO
April 1, 2010 — The reported sighting and photo of two Canada geese at Creamer's Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge on Monday has some local goose watchers squinting with doubt, especially since it's April Fool's Day.
“I'm skeptical,” refuge education coordinator Mark Ross said. “People might be out there PhotoShopping birds in or using old photos.”
25 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1995 — Darleen Chaffin of Delta Junction is spreading the word: “Spring s a cornin’!” Chaffin, whose home is on the shore of Delta’s Clearwater Lake, said she heard Canada geese Friday afternoon as she got into her car to run an errand.
“I was just backing out of the driveway and there they were,” she said.
She ran back into her house to see the flock of 27 geese land on the ice of the lake, which still is mostly frozen. “They came in right over the top of the house and landed on the ice,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting them for a few more days yet. I’ve been spreading the word, trying to cheer people up.”
50 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1970 — City Councilman John H. Huber served notice today that he plans to file notice of consideration on two council ordinances which would have leased city-owned property in the core area for the construction of a $12 million high-rise office and hotel building and a parking building.
Huber said that while he was highly in favor of the building project, “unfortunately both ordinances break our urban renewal covenants which are in effect until 1999, and subject us to suit from the federal government, the state of Alaska and from any owner property within the subject urban renewal project.
“It seems, gentlemen,” he wrote, “that an old axiom might apply. Haste makes waste.”
In a special meeting Monday night, the council adopted ordinances 1934 and 1938. One would have leased to Fairbanks Center Associates the land between Fourth and Fifth avenues or between the Municipal Utilities System building and Safeway and west of the Elks Club for construction of the high-rise building. The area now has parking meters for 80 parking spaces
75 YEARS AGO
April 1, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 31, 1945 — SAN FRANCISCO — A new transcontinental daily air service, cutting two hours and 40 minutes from the flying time between San Francisco and New York and using 4-engine transports released by the army, will be inaugurated tomorrow by Transcontinental Western Air.
The planes carry 38 passengers and a crew of five, fly 300 miles an hour, and have two cabins, a main cabin seating 28 and a forward “clubroom” seating 10.