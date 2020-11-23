10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 2010 — Schools are closed, local government is shut down and some air services are grounded today as freezing rain continues to coat Interior Alaska with ice.
Fairbanks police called in extra officers Monday to deal with numerous traffic accidents involving cars, buses, semis and even a garbage truck.
"It's terrible," Fairbanks Police Department Deputy Chief Brad Johnson said Monday. "If people can stay in, they should."
The most dangerous area seems to be the Johansen Expressway and the Steese Highway, Johnson said.
A five-car pileup blocked the Richardson on-ramp to the Mitchell Expressway.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1995 — Microchips and databases may soon be the stuff of veterinary care on the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, with organizers doubling the budget of their dog safety program to do it.
More than $20,000 has been budgeted for veterinary services this year, an increase of $8,000 over last year. Although $12,000 was set aside for veterinary care last year, $8,000 was spent.
Much of this year's larger budget will be spent on high-tech equipment in the name of dog safety.
"There's a guy in New Jersey who's going to start working up a database on dog injuries," Alaska Quest board president Scott Chesney said. "In five years, we'll actually be able to look back and see how many injuries we had over different parts of the course we've used."
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1970 — NEW YORK — Interior Secretary Walter Hickel said Sunday he would "head north again" after he had done all he can to solve problems faced by his department.
The remark came on the heels of speculation Hickel might be leaving the Nixon administration shortly.
Hickel was a guest on Mayor John V. Lindsay's television interview show, "With Mayor Lindsay," taped in advance for airing over WNEW-TV.
Hickel said his department is currently engaged in a massive appraisal of the nation's land and resources trying to resolve what he called his biggest headache.
"How do we wisely use our resources and yet conserve them?"
Hickel said he came to his office from Alaska believing he had "a unique opportunity to help solve problems that hadn't yet been solved. After I've done all I can, I will be happy to head north again."
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1945 — The possibility of a nation-wide strike of telephone workers was hinted today by Joseph A. Beirne, president of the National Federation of Telephone Workers, who arrived in Chicago to meet with union officials in an attempt to settle a strike of Illinois operators.
"The possibility of a national strike is not remote if the situation here is as bad as I think it is," Beirne told newspapermen as he arrived at union headquarters after flying from New York.
The number of workers idle throughout the country because of labor disputes was more than 500,000, including some 200,000 at most of the 70-odd General Motors plants in 20 states.