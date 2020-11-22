10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 22, 2010 — A rare winter rain could wreak havoc on Fairbanks roads today.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning effective from 3 a.m. today until 3 a.m. Tuesday. Meteorologists are forecasting about a quarter inch of rain for the Interior during that period.
"A large high-pressure system to the south is bringing up a large amount of precipitation," said Chris Cox, general forecaster for the National Weather Service in Fairbanks. "Warm air is allowing that precipitation to fall as rain tonight, and that rain is more than likely going to freeze on roads, and that is going to be a mess."
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 22, 1995 — What a way to end a losing streak.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks women's basketball team snapped its 37-game losing streak with an 88-31 win over Crown College Tuesday at the Patty Center.
"The monkey is dead," assistant coach Dan McHenry said.
The win was especially sweet for the four players who returned this season from last year's 0-27 squad.
"Wooooohooooo! That's all I can say," sophomore Amy Alderman said. "I don't know how to describe it. It's been a long time coming."
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner did not print on Nov. 22, 1970. Here is an item from Nov. 23, 1970 — A new system of nomenclature for regional branches of the University of Alaska was adopted by the Board of Regents this weekend upon recommendation of Dr. William R. Wood, the institution's president.
The university's total operations at Anchorage are hereafter to be known as the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Similarly, the total operations in the Juneau-Douglas area will be the University of Alaska, Juneau.
This is in line with a decision that wherever the University of Alaska conducts upper division and graduate programs the overall operation is to be designated the University of Alaska, followed by the name of the city.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 22, 1945 — OKLAHOMA CITY — After hearing the prediction by Igor Sikorsky, noted designer, that the helicopter would eventually expand far beyond the present use of the private plane, the National Aviation Clinic prepared today to conclude its discussions on flying problems.
Sikorsky, designer of several models of "windmill" types used by the armed services in limited fields during the war, said in a prepared address that the United Aircraft Corporation plant at Bridgeport, Conn., already had a four-place helicopter model on the production line.
This craft, he said, would have a payload of 1,250 pounds, a hovering ceiling of 3,500 feet and a cruising speed of more than 80 miles an hour.