10 YEARS AGO
Nov. 21, 2010 — Residents in the small Yukon River village of Eagle are rebelling against the National Park Service for what they say is "harassment and intimidation" by "military-style law enforcement officers" in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve.
The town's city council sent a letter to National Park Service director, John Jarvis, in Washington, D.C., the Alaska congressional delegation, Gov. Sean Parnell and state legislators protesting what it terms "the disrespectful and aggressive attitudes of the Park Service employees who patrolled the river last summer."
The letter stems mainly from two incidents that occurred in August and September when rangers detained and handcuffed two men — one from Central and one from Eagle — on separate occasions.
25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 21, 1995 — JUNEAU — The state is looking to spread the pain as thinly as possible from $40 million in budget cuts next year, while developing a multi-year fiscal plan to put Alaska's longterm finances in order.
State officials, briefing reporters Monday on the budget process, would not disclose details on where those cuts would come from Annalee McConnell, state budget director, said her staff is looking for ways to reduce spending in virtually every facet of state government.
Gov. Tony Knowles already has pledged not to cut funding for schools, and payments on the state's debts also are out of budget planners' hands. Beyond those expenditures, though, cuts might come from anywhere in the budget plan Knowles must present by Dec. 15.
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 21, 1970 — It is the season of broken snow shovel handles, spinning tires and frequent hot drinks, the time of year when four-wheel drive plays dead and the ride to work seems hopelessly ridiculously long before the driver is out of the driveway. Snow is here in grand style.
Fairbanks was blessed with an early snowfall, on Labor Day in fact, for those with short memories. Area residents awoke to a white countryside and blue skies that Monday morning and since then the weather controlling powers that be have seen fit to dump a record quantity of snow on curious and cursing snow-watchers alike.
So far this snow season, with its early start notwithstanding, 56.3 inches of snow has fallen. That's the official count at Fairbanks International Airport.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 21, 1945 — The first peacetime Thanksgiving in four years will be observed tomorrow with church services, family gatherings, and sumptuous Thanksgiving dinners. Fairbanks churches will lead the universal spiritual thanksgiving for the end of the most tragic and destructive war in history, and the hope for unending peace and prosperity in the future for all peoples of the globe.
Uniting their congregations for a joint service will be the Presbyterian and Episcopal churches who will conduct devotions at the Presbyterian Church, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Mixed choirs will sing and the main sermon will be delivered by Bishop John Bentley. Assisting at the service will be the Rev. N. Harry Champlin and the Rev. Albert N. Jones.