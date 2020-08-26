10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 26, 2010 — An outbreak of salmonella at two Iowa farms triggered a national recall of more than a half-billion eggs last week. While the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation found that none of the potentially contaminated eggs were sold in the state, the recall seems to have boosted Fairbanks' already large appetite for farm-fresh eggs.
"There's absolutely a huge demand," said Jeff Johnson, general manager of HomeGrown Market, which sells Alaska meat, produce and eggs. "The farmers are trying to do what they can, but they didn't foresee this happening."
Johnson's store normally sells about 100 dozen fresh eggs per week supplied from small family farms across the borough. He has been sold out since last week.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 26, 1995 — A wounded grizzly bear mauled an experienced Fairbanks hunter near Cantwell late Thursday, tearing hard into the man's legs before the hunter freed himself by shooting the bear in the head.
Carl Nichols, 58, said he had shot the 8-foot bear three times before the attack and followed it into the brush at Tsusena Creek. That's when terror struck.
"I messed up," Nichols said minutes before being taken into surgery Friday at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital "I went into the brush with a wounded bear. I thought he was sicker than he was."
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 26, 1970 — Having called Democratic governor nominee William Egan to tell him he's "rarin' and ready to go," Fairbanks Mayor H.A. (Red) Boucher is mustering another verbal and visual assault on the voters.
Boucher said this morning that he was "pleasantly surprised with the election results, considering we didn't get any endorsements." Though claiming he's not calling it a victory until the "end of the ninth inning," Boucher said he felt he's gotten "the endorsement of the people."
75 YEARS AGO
No paper was printed Aug. 26. Here's an item from Aug. 25, 1945
JUNEAU — Governor Ernest Gruening, home from accompanying the House Territories Committee through Alaska, told interviewers that everywhere highways were impressed upon the congressmen as the Territory's primary need. The sight of a wolf pack pursuing a herd of caribou emphasized the prevalence of predators.