10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 2010 — With more than half of Alaska precincts reporting, Fairbanks attorney Joe Miller led Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the Republican primary as of press time.
Miller, a Gulf War veteran and former federal magistrate who has held no prior political office, looked to pull off the upset of the night as incumbent Republicans around the country fended off insurgent candidates supported by Tea Party groups.
With 71.5 percent of precincts reporting and an unknown number of absentee ballots still out, Miller led Murkowski 51.83 percent to 48.1 percent, with a lead of about 3,135 votes.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1995 — An invitation from China is spurring high hopes for Alaska's fledgeling virus-free potato industry.
Early next month, Rep. Jeannette James will head an informal trade delegation to mainland China representing growers who hope to cash in on Alaska's geographic advantages as a disease free seed potato producer. The trip comes in response to an Aug. 8 letter form Chunguang Seed Co., of Xiaoshi in Liaoning province, which formally invited James and University of Alaska Fairbanks professor Jenifer McBeath to visit the country "for business investigation."
"They've come to us indicating they're going to give us an order for a container load, and they're going to pay for it," said James, R-North Pole, reporting on recent seed potato marketing efforts with a group of growers and state agricultural officials.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1970 — Grandma (Minnie) Tucker may get a little cold this winter unless someone volunteers to replace a shed full of fire wood that somebody made off with last night while she was out on Gilmore Trail visiting her daughter.
Grandma Tucker, who guesses her age at 110, lives at 22 Dawson St. in a little one-room cabin. The only other building on her property is a little unpainted wood shed that was full of cut wood only yesterday. Today it was empty.
"Maybe it was only poor people who took it," she said. "So maybe I help somebody else out after all." A commendable attitude, but what about Grandma Tucker. She is blind in one eye, and barely sees with the other. She has five pins in her hip and has trouble just making it around in her little one-room cabin.
But, today, with a cheerful smile, she was more concerned whether her bread dough was going to rise so she could bake some fresh bread.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 25, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alaska will eventually demand and should have statehood but few residents of the Territory expect it in the near future, Representative Jed Johnson, Democrat of Oklahoma said today.
"The Sourdoughs — the old-time residents of Alaska — are not in favor of Statehood now or of spending Alaskan money for roads, hospitals and schools," said the chairman of the Interior Appropriations subcommittee which recently returned from and inspection trip.
"The newcomers in Alaska are generally for statehood as soon as possible," he said. "Any of them will tell you that there will be several hundred thousand more people in Alaska in the next few years."
While rich in minerals and other resources, the Territory is spending "very little" in taxes to improve the area, the congressman told a reporter.