10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Candidates are pulling no punches in their last-minute push for voters in today's primary.
The greatest proof of this is in the U.S. Senate race where Sarah Palin has re-emerged months after first endorsing "commonsense conservative" Joe Miller to urge Alaskans to support him and to oust Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Murkowski's not shying away, running a new radio spot of her own, called "Truth," in which she uses audio from a talk show host's tirade against Miller to show Miller as distorting her record on federal health care legislation.
"As a public official your integrity is everything. If people can't trust you, if constituents can't trust you and if your colleagues can't trust you, you really have very little to offer," Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Monday, as supporters waved signs at a busy Anchorage intersection. "And I have been very disappointed in the approach that Miller has taken, because I don't believe that he's demonstrated the level of integrity that I want to see in public officials."
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24, 1995 — If Dennis Ward had his way, Atigun Pass would be labeled Atigun Trap on the aeronautical maps of Alaska.
"Atigun is just a bad place," said Ward, the safety program manager for the Federal Aviation Administration's Flight Standards District Office in Fairbanks. "It's killed people ever since they put the Haul Road through it."
That's why Ward sent a proposal to Federal Aviation Administration headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 15 asking that all reference to the word "Pass" in the Atigun area be removed from aeronautical charts produced by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association.
In its place, Ward is asking that a warning be put on charts to alert pilots that steep, narrow terrain and poor weather in the pass may make turning around impossible.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24, 1970 — The largest number of people ever to vote in a primary election are expected to go to the polls in the Central District, including Fairbanks, tomorrow to select 26 candidates for governor, secretary of state, the Congress and the State Legislature. In addition, they will make a final decision on five proposed changes in the state constitution.
Not only is the vote expected to be the largest ever but the ballot is also the longest with 56 candidates vying for various offices. Each voter will be required to place an "X" in 18 different boxes to complete the ballot for candidates and constitutional amendments.
Lil Angerman, district election supervisor, said the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and urged that voters able to do so vote as early as possible to prevent a logjam in the final hours after business offices close.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 24, 1945 — SEATTLE — The trans-shipment of liquor to Alaska from Pacific coast ports and a shortage of good liquor in State stores was blamed by Chief Deputy Prosecutor John J. Kennett for what he termed a recent wave of gangsterism in Seattle.
"Bigshot bootleggers," Kennett said yesterday, "can order cases of liquor from the East to be sent to Alaska. This liquor suddenly disappears on reaching Portland or Seattle."
"The high prices in State liquor stores and the absence of good brands on the shelves is an inducement for the criminal element, who see a gold mine in the bootlegging of good grades of whiskey," he said.
"They can get the good brands in other states at prices which enable them to make a big profit on resale here to operators and speakeasies."