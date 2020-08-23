10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 23, 2010 — Alluding to the three gold medals for bowling draped around her neck, 95-year-old Betty Upright, the oldest entrant in the eighth annual Alaska International Senior Games, downplayed her bowling prowess.
"You get to be this old, you don't have competition in my age group," she said with a smile.
Winning wasn't Upright's motivation for signing up. She just plain enjoys bowling, and regularly bowls three times per week during the season. For Upright and the more than 200 seniors, ages 50 and older, who entered the Alaska senior games competitions, the overriding pleasure was just participating.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 23, 1995 — "What a deal!" is the first reaction.
Then, "How'd you do it?" is the question most asked these days at North Pole City Hall.
For a paltry $2,500, the city now owns a $180,000 four-wheel-drive diesel International boom truck, showing only 6,500 miles on the odometer.
According to Jim Remitz, public works director, the city put the word out to the state property management division a couple of years ago that it was interested in a boom truck.
It's a long way from Shemya Air Force Base, in the Aleutians, to North Pole, but the base's closing has made the city's wish come true. The truck, 28 feet long and 12 feet high, features a fiberglass bucket on a 50-foot telescoping boom.
50 YEARS AGO
No paper was published Aug. 23, 1970. Here's an item from Aug. 22.
BRIGHTON, England — A British astronomer says he has found a planetary system forming around a large star, Epsilon Aurigae, far out in space.
If confirmed, this would be the first time a planetary system similar to that of the sun's had been found in the galaxy although astronomers for years have observed stars where they believed systems might be forming.
Prof. Zderek Kopal announced his findings Friday at the International Astronomical Union conference.
Kopal, a professor of astronomy at Manchester University, said the system's main star, Epsilon Aurigae, is 20 times as big as the sun and 5,000 light years away.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 23, 1945 — MANILA — Conquered Japan and the conquering Allies will formally end the war August 31 by signing the surrender document on Tokya Bay aboard the super-battleship Missouri, which only a month ago was hurling 16-inch shells into the Japanese homeland.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur announced the final details today, while his headquarters disclosed actual capitulation in the field is proceeding in advance of the official ceremony.
Japan meanwhile appealed for permission to send ships to ill and starving garrisons on Marcus Island and "various isolated island in the South," ading that food on Marcus, 1,200 miles southeast of Tokyo, would be exhausted in two more days.