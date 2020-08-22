10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 22, 2010 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski has name recognition and an eight-year record in the Senate that has generally won her favor with Alaskans.
But Tuesday, Murkowski will be put to the test as Republicans head to the polls for a closed primary and decide whether or not they want to stick with her or change course with Fairbanks attorney Joe Miller.
Miller was relatively unknown in Alaska politics, with his only prior experience coming in 2004 when he unsuccessfully ran for state House. His insurgent candidacy has attracted the support of the Tea Party Express, former Gov. Sarah Palin, and most recently, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 22, 1995 — Fuzzy dots will be under scrutiny when the latest Central Arctic Caribou Herd census photos arrive back from the lab this month.
In July the state conducted an aerial survey of the herd for the first time since 1992, when the herd's size was placed at 23,400. There's some indication the number might be shrinking. Any change would be of great interest to biologists because the Central herd frequents Alaska's North Slope oil fields.
"We suspect the herd's rate of growth declined and then stabilized in the early 1990s," said Ken Whitten, an Alaska Fish and Game biologist. "The people involved in this year's census felt there weren't as many caribou as we've seen in the past. If that's true, it will be very interesting."
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 22, 1970 — Emphasizing that the controversial fifth-grade open classroom project at University Park Elementary School had stated objectives which embraced the goals of borough schools, concerned parents and citizens gathered last night at the University of Alaska to review a report on the controversy written by UA professors Wendell Wolfe and Frank Darnell.
Darnell pointed out at last night's meeting that he and Wolfe had not had the opportunity to view the program in operation and could not judge the application of the program's stated objectives.
Discussion was heard over whether or not the parents group, which has dwindled from an estimated 250 last spring to about 40 last night, should reorganize in some manner under the auspices of the PTA.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 22, 1945 — Civilians are still prohibited from traveling the Alaska highway although no military reason exists now that the war is over, Donald MacDonald, former member of the Alaska highway commission, asserted today. "There are many persons who would like to build lodges or do some prospecting," he said.
"It seems absurd that after the people of the United States spent $104,000,000 on this highway the army should postpone its use merely because of conventional army rules," he added.