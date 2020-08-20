10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 2010 — Amid the heavy equipment and industrial setting of the Golden Heart Utilities wastewater treatment plant, it’s easy to spot the nearby garden filled with squash, tomatoes and corn.
The lush plot runs along one side of the South Fairbanks facility and gives employees an opportunity to collect an armful of fresh produce on their way home.
But the garden is more than a food source or a summer pastime — it proves a point about the soil it’s growing in.
The crops are planted in fresh compost, made on site from biosolids collected at the wastewater facility. The big cabbages are growing in 100 percent Golden Heart Utilities compost.
“The only thing mixed in there is sweat,” said Sylvia Brees, an administrative assistant for Utility Services of Alaska and “master weeder” of the garden.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 1995 - Bishop Robert Whelan has greeted world leaders, rollerskated with teen-agers and hosted Super Bowl and movie parties at his home.
No matter whether he’s leading a daily Mass, directing a spiritual retreat or enjoying pizza at his favorite restaurant, Whelan exudes a graceful charm, a zest for life and a sincere spirituality.
Those qualities have helped the 83-year-old bishop touch many people in his 27 years of service in the Fairbanks community, evident by the hundreds of tearful people attending Saturday’s Mass of Thanksgiving at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The evening Mass was part of a community farewell for Whelan, who’s moving from Fairbanks on Sept. 1.
“His greatest gift is his unconditional love,” said Dale Fairbanks, who has worked with the bishop as the Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception youth director. “He accepts everyone and always sees the best in everyone."
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 1970 — Monorail service to the North Slope was proposed at the Cold Regions Engineering Symposium Tuesday at the University of Alaska and was quickly assaulted by a second speaker.
Walden F. Appelt, a consulting engineer from Houston, was promoting the construction of an elevated pipeline which would double as a service tramline.
By laying a heavy cable over elevated stands supported underneath by pilings, Appelt stated lateral support could be provided. The cost of such a venture would be equal to or less than that for other proposals, he claimed.
A Fairbanks engineer for the ESSA satellite station, John M. Miller, refuted Appelt's idea, stating that "jacking" action in permafrost regions could displace the piling from the ground.
Other papers delivered in the cold regions symposium included reports on the status of soils testing in the southern half of the pipeline route and on conduits built across ice wedges.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 20, 1945 - CHUNGKING, China - Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Wainwright, the tall hero of Corregidor who was rescued from a Japanese prison camp by a humanitarian team of American parachutists, is due in Chungking shortly and may witness the formal surrender of the forces which held him more than three years.
Among the hundreds of Allied prisoners released by the sudden arrival of the airborne teams carrying relief supplies were Maj. Gen. George M. Parker Jr. of Portland, Oregon., who served under Wainwright in the final days of the battle of the Philippines, and A.W.L. Tjarnda Van Strakenborgh Stachouwer, Governor-general of the Netherlands East India.
Also with Wainwright in Manchurjs, it was learned on high authority, were Lt. Gen. Arthur Percival, British commander at Singapore when that stronghold was captured by the Japanese in 1942, and Sir Shenton Thomas, governor of Singapore.
The dropping of the humanitarian teams brought a protest from the Japanese general staff. The Japanese informed General MacArthur that the action endangered the smooth cessation of hostilities and asked him to see that no more such "incidents" occurred.