The Yukon Quest Alaska $10,000 Raffle is scheduled for April 11 online via Facebook Live.
The raffle is a fundraiser for the annual Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon. The race alternates starts each year.
The raffle drawing starts at 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed from the Yukon Quest headquarters downtown at 550 First Avenue.
Tickets are $100 each and 250 have been sold. Sixty tickets remained as of Friday.
Tickets are available by calling 452-7954.
The raffle was moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
