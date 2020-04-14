LeRoy Shank, a Yukon Quest co-founder and former News-Miner pressman, died at the age of 79 on Saturday after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
In 1983, Shank and three other dog mushers gathered in Fairbanks at the Bull’s Eye Saloon and came up with an idea for a longer dog race that would follow a historical trail and the Yukon River. The next year, the Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race was born.
The race route followed the Yukon River and the winter land routes historically traveled by prospectors, adventurers and mail and supply carriers, connecting the gold fields of the Klondike with those in Interior Alaska. Twenty-six mushers started the first Quest in February 1984, which would annually alternate starting and finishing between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon.
Shank started two Quests in 1987 and in 1990. He completed his first attempt in 15 days, 12 hours and 12 seconds for a 20th place finish. In 1990 he scratched.
“One of the things that I think everybody hopes is that they did something to make the world better by their being here,” Marti Steury, the Alaska executive director of the Quest, said over the phone Monday.
“There’s over 1,000 mushers that have experienced the Yukon Quest and thousands of volunteers and all the communities where the race means so much to the locals. ... You can’t help but recognize the fact that if it weren’t for him dreaming this up, those connections with all of those people from all over the world could have possibly never happened. ... He had an impact on so many people’s lives.”
One of the most recent mushers to finish the race that Shank helped found was his granddaughter, Olivia Shank-Neff.
Shank-Neff started mushing in 2018 with the intention of finishing the Yukon Quest before her grandfather passed. “I just wanted to be like him, and I’m just trying to make him proud,” she said via phone Monday.
Despite his health being severely compromised at the time of this year’s race, Shank made the trip to the Yukon Territory and followed his granddaughter from the race’s halfway checkpoint in Dawson City to the finish in Whitehorse. His granddaughter finished this year’s Quest in 11th place and won the Red Lantern, which is awarded annually to the last finishing musher.
“He cried, and he was in such a good mood at the finish banquet,” Shank-Neff said. “ He ate all four pieces of salmon off of everyone’s plates.”
“He was acting like a really good lead dog,” Hugh Neff, Shank-Neff’s husband, said jokingly.
“A big part of LeRoy was also being in the newspaper business,” Neff added, and while in Whitehorse, the former pressman who spent 40 years working at the News-Miner, made sure to stop by the Whitehorse Daily Star to see its printing press.
“He was the real deal. He was like what every Alaskan is aspiring to be,” Shank-Neff said. “He was an amazing fisherman, an amazing trapper, all about the community, he never said no to anybody and he always gave it a shot.”
“LeRoy’s favorite ice cream was coffee flavored,” she added, reminiscing. “And he loved eating moose and caribou,” Neff said, adding to his wife’s statement. “He lived one of the greatest dreams in the history of Alaska.”
In addition to Olivia Shank-Neff, Shank is survived by his granddaughters, Cashmiere Fry and Lacey Webster.
Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service has been delayed, but the family is hoping to hold a ceremony when people are permitted to gather.
