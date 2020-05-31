Between COVID-19 related logistical issues and serious financial instability, the Yukon Quest board of directors announced that the 2021 running of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race is in serious jeopardy and will need financial support from the Fairbanks community in order for the event to continue.
“This race has been around since 1984 and I’d hate to see it end now,” John Dixon, the Alaska board of directors president said after the Quest’s Annual General Meeting in downtown Fairbanks on Saturday.
Dixon announced at the meeting that the Quest is approximately $150,000 in debt and will need about $10,000 to $12,000 of operating capital each month to keep the doors open. He also urged members to reach out to local businesses to find new sponsors.
“If you are interested in the race and interested in dog mushing, it is one of the only two 1,000-mile dog races on the globe that exists and we’d like to see that continue,” Dixon added after the meeting.
“The Yukon Quest also brings a lot of revenue just to the city of Fairbanks and tourism. It’s an important race for the state in my opinion and it’s something that puts Fairbanks and Alaska on the map and it’s the only international race.”
Niki Cserni, the operation’s manager for race in Alaska also emphasized how important the race is financially for the community.
The Yukon Quest organization brings 4,000 room nights to Fairbanks in the month of February. That benefits the local hotels, restaurants and bars. If the Yukon Quest isn’t here in February, we wouldn’t have that revenue all the way around,” Cserni said.
“We need your support. I don’t think we can stress that enough.”
Members also brainstormed ways to bring in more mushers for future races — this year’s 15 entrants marked the smallest field ever — and how to decrease race expenses.
In addition to the financial uncertainty, the board also voiced concerns regarding the logistics of next year’s race. Because the Canadian border is closed to all nonessential travel due to the coronavirus, the international aspect of the race might not be able to take place. The race annually alternates between starting and finishing in Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon. In 2021, the two countries might have to explore the possibility of hosting their own separate events.
But as of now, finding additional sources of funding is top priority.
“We just really need support and we are hoping Fairbanks can rally around us and keep this race going,” Cserni said.
Businesses or individuals who are interested in sponsoring the Quest can contact Cserni at alaskaoperations@yukonquest.com. Personal donations can also be made online at yukonquest.com/support-yq/make-donation.
Donations can also be made to the Yukon Quest Alaska Relief Fund 2020 at bit.ly/2XJc9xf.
The Quest is also hosting a raffle and spaghetti feed and silent auction at Ivory Jacks on June 27. Raffle tickets are $20 and raffle items include a handmade quilt and art prints. Silent auction items include memorabilia, signed posters and merchandise.
