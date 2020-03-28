Just weeks ago, Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young told a group of seniors in the Mat-Su area that they had no reason to fear the “beer virus,” his reference to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 disease. Now, he is saying the disease is a big concern and something that should not be taken lightly.
Young issued a video statement Thursday retracting his former statements and urging constituents to heed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing.
“Weeks ago, I did not fully grasp the severity of this crisis,” Young says in the video. “But clearly we are in the midst of an urgent public health emergency.”
On Friday, Young issued another video statement, this one celebrating House passage of a $2 trillion bill issuing individual tax rebates to Americans in need of financial assistance, among other large appropriations to health care infrastructure, local, state and tribal governments, education and unemployment insurance.
“The legislation passed out of the House today is crucially needed and will help our nation’s most vulnerable make ends meet,” he says in the video. “Too many families have found themselves suffering from unemployment or underemployment through no fault of their own. Today’s bill takes necessary steps to support Americans through this challenging time.”
The House passed the bill with few changes from the Senate version earlier Friday. President Donald Trump signed the bill later in the day.
