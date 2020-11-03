Early election results showed 24-term incumbent Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of Congress, leading public education advocate Alyse Galvin in the race for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
With fewer than half of precincts reporting at press time, Young was ahead with 68,605 votes to Galvin’s 43,789 votes.
The race is likely to remain undecided until next week with more than 100,000 absentee and early votes pending.
Galvin, a 55-year-old nonpartisan who won the Democratic Party nomination, issued a statement on election night saying she is optimistic.
“Since this campaign began in my garage three years ago, it has grown into a movement with thousands of Alaskan volunteers, donors, and supporters,” according to the statement.
“Together, our team and volunteers knocked on more doors and made more calls than any congressional campaign in Alaska’s history. More Alaskans donated to this campaign than to any federal or state race in Alaska’s history, and we broke all-time fundraising records without taking a dime from corporate PACs. Alaskans showed that they are ready for a full-time representative who will show up and fight for what our state needs.”
In 2018, Galvin drew 131,199 votes to Young’s 149,779 votes and came closer to defeating the 87-year-old Republican than any challenger since 1990.
This year, Galvin doubled down, drawing twice as much in campaign contributions and continuing her critique that Young is past his prime and that it’s time for new representation.
Young campaigned on his record of delivering for Alaska for the last 47 years with 83 bills that have been signed into law.
Galvin criticized Young for supporting the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reduced the top corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, and for voting against the Affordable Care Act, which she said needs to be amended to include more Alaskans.
They also disagreed on the issue of legalized abortion, with Young opposing it and Galvin writing on social media that women should control their own bodies.
