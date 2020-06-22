Following several weeks of hot, stormy weather that caused various wildland fires across the state, Mother Nature made an abrupt U-turn over the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain broke two local weather records.
Sunday was the rainiest June 21 on record, with a total 1.13 inches rain. That crushed the previous record of 0.58 inches recorded in 1962. According to Weather Service meteorologist Luke Culver, Fairbanks also saw its highest volume of rain to fall during three concurrent days over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with 2.14 inches falling in total.
As a result, the Weather Service issued flood advisories and warnings for various rivers across the Interior — primarily, the Tanana, Fortymile, Salcha and Goodpaster rivers.
“Through the rest of this week, people should be aware of rises or changes in water levels if they’re near any of these rivers,” Culver said.
A flood advisory for the Salcha River and surrounding area, which is in effect through midnight Thursday, states that heavy rainfall may result in the river rising up to 4 feet. According to the advisory, the Salcha River is anticipated to crest along the Richardson Highway by Tuesday afternoon and evening before gradually falling Wednesday.
A flood advisory for the Goodpaster River is in effect through 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Weather Service, gauge reports indicate “rapid river rises” of up to 1 foot or more, with the crest anticipated on Tuesday.
The Weather Service is also anticipating up to 2.5 inches of rain on top of the 1 to 2 inches that have already fallen on parts of the Fortymile Uplands and the Tanana Valley.
“Rivers across the Interior south of the Yukon River are expected to have sharp rises through Monday and Tuesday and will continue to rise to near bank-full,” the advisory states. “Residents in these areas should remain alert and have backup safety plans. As always, close monitoring of the situation will continue as this current rain event and associated river rises unfold.
Culver noted that the Weather Service is anticipating possible flooding for vast swaths of the Tanana.
“It really is all the way upstream, to near the border, then all the way down through to Nenana,” he said. “Basically through Thursday it looks like all of them (the various rivers) are going to be near flood stage or in flood stage.”
Culver said people should take caution if they reside near one of the rivers in question or if they’re planning on driving in or through nearby areas.
For the latest information, you can visit the National Weather Service website here.
