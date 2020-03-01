A plan for $139 million worth of public construction projects over the next decade comes before the Borough Assembly on Tuesday for discussion and amendments at a special finance committee meeting.
It’s the next step in an on-going effort to develop a Capital Improvement Program for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
If the plan by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is adopted — a vote is planned for late March — it begins with improvements to multiple parks starting with a $1.2 million renovation of the John Weaver Memorial Skatepark.
In the next few years, renovations would begin on the Riverboat Nenana ($3.7 million), a new animal shelter ($17 million) would be built and a 4,000-square-foot addition would be added to the Noel Wien Public Library ($10.7 million) under the plan.
Ward’s proposal also prioritizes safety improvements at the South Cushman rifle range ($2 million), new mechanical systems at the Wescott Memorial Pool ($6 million) and a new roof at the Carlson Center ($2.5 million).
The proposal provides $400,000 in funding to nail down the elements of a possible $107 million indoor athletics complex, which would replace the Mary Siah Recreation Center and Hamme Pool.
Sometime around 2025 and 2026, the Carlson Center would receive an $11 million addition and Tanana Middle School would have $8.2 million in cosmetic and mechanical system upgrades, including new bathrooms.
In the later years, the 10-year plan focuses on repairs and upgrades at the Juanita Helms Borough Administration Center ($5.5 million), structural repairs at the Big Dipper Ice Arena ($3.9 million) and improvements at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area ($4.2 million).
Ward said at a news conference Friday that the plan assumes the Borough Assembly invests $11 million a year into facilities maintenance over the next decade.
Grants will be sought for some projects, he said, but not public bonds.
“We want to show the community what we are able to do with the resources that are available,” Ward said.
Borough leaders hope to be ready to adopt a 10-year Capital Improvement Program on March 26.
The mayor said his proposal takes into account public comments, and he encouraged more feedback as the process unfolds.
“We want to hear from the community,” Ward said.
Tuesday’s special finance committee meeting won’t involve spoken public testimony. That will come later.
Ward’s plan involves consolidation of some facilities, such as ballfields. At Pioneer Park, one building is planned to replace two separate sets of restrooms. The building would also house park offices.
Ward is proposing to focus on borough facilities with fewer school building projects planned for the coming decade.
“Our schools are well taken care of,” he said. “Our schools are where a majority of our capital dollars have gone.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.