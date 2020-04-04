Sven Grage, the West Valley High School girls soccer coach, said Aubrey Stacy is among a handful of players with the greatest potential he’s ever seen.
Stacy, a Wolfpack senior, announced on Twitter on Thursday she committed to the women’s soccer program at Northern Arizona University, which is located in Flagstaff, Arizona and is a member of the NCAA Division I Big Sky Conference.
“I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my education and play D1 soccer at Northern Arizona University. I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates and especially my family for their guidance and support throughout this journey. Go Lumberjacks!” Stacy, an outside wing, tweeted.
Stacy will be at least the second Wolfpack girls player to play at the Division I level. Kiara Simpson was a sophomore defender last season for Boise State University in Boise, Idaho.
Grage, in an email Friday to the News-Miner, said Stacy combines athleticism, speed, control, competitiveness and a great understanding of the game.
“Add a great love of the game and her devotion to always improve,” wrote Grage, “and you have a player who, at any level, can make a difference.”
Until two years ago, Stacy also played for the Eclipse Soccer Club.
“She works pretty hard at her conditioning and her strength, and she works extremely hard at her technical skills,” Howard Maxwell, Eclipse coaching director and West Valley’s boys soccer head coach, said by phone Friday.
“She’s got a knack for the goal.”
Stacy, said Maxwell, also has the ability to rise to the occasion when a game is on the line.
“When she knows there’s something on the line, she reaches down and finds that extra bit of speed and extra bit of power,” Maxwell said. “Maybe it puts her a step above some other players.”
Stacy also is versatile offensively.
“We played her on the outside wing or up top,” said Maxwell, “because that’s where her speed can excel.”
Stacy played at midfielder last summer with a team in Arizona in the Elie National Premier League.
