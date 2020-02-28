Jeff Kaiser and Todd Dawson took the first place title in the double block competition at Ice Alaska's 2020 World Ice Art Championships.
Kaiser has been carving ice for 30 years and owns Sub-Zero Frozen Sculptures, located on the boarder of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Dawson owns and operates Ice Occasions, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The double block competition, which featured 23 teams, began at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and ended at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winners were announced Wednesday night.
Other winners:
Second place: Junichi Nakamura of Japan and Heather Brice of Fairbanks with “On Pointe.”
Third place:Karlis Ile and Mintauts Buskevics, both of Latvia, with “Blossom”
Fourth place: Angelito Baban of the Philippines and Fermin Gomez of Canada with “Mantis Queen.”
Fifth place: Steve Brice and Steve Dean, both of Fairbanks, with “Lion.”
The 2020 World Ice Art Championships are located inside the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds. Entry is through the White Gate, which is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through AKTickets.com or at the gate.