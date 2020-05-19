The 60th World Eskimo Indian Olympics, which was to be hosted at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in July, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are exploring ways to host an online celebration in place of our regular competitive event,” according to a statement on the WEIO homepage.
WEIO is the latest annual summer event in Fairbanks drawing large crowds that has been set aside or called off for public health reasons.
Also canceled are the 2020 Fairbanks Summer Folk Fest, The Midnight Sun Festival, Midnight Sun Baseball Game, the Independence Day celebration at Pioneer Park and more.
Golden Days, the annual celebration of Fairbanks’ Gold Rush roots, is still on with possible changes to be announced later this month, according to the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
The Tanana Valley Fair Board of Directors is meeting Wednesday via the online platform Zoom to decide whether to hold the 2020 fair, which is currently scheduled for July 31-Aug. 9.
The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics brings Native Alaska culture, cuisine and athletic competition to Fairbanks.
Athletic events include the four-man carry, the blanket toss, the kneel jump, the high kick, the ear pull and the greased pole walk. WEIO also includes dance exhibitions and a muktuk eating contest.
In recent years, WEIO was held at the Carlson Center but this year it was planned July 15-18 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, where it was previously held.
The event traditionally attracts visitors from around the nation and world and dance groups and competitors from throughout Alaska. Athletes hail from the United States, Canada and Greenland.
WEIO athlete Nick Hanson, of Unalakleet, went on to compete in NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" series.
The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics has been featured in People and Cosmopolitan magazines and in USA Today. ABC's "Good Morning America," ESPN's "SportsCenter," and NBC's "Tonight Show” have also featured the event.
More information about the virtual celebration of WEIO will be provided online at www.weio.org.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.