The Alaska Earthquake Center is operating well despite university staff largely being sent to work from home.
“The Alaska Earthquake Center is reasonably accustomed to working remotely because three out of four earthquakes happen outside of work hours — nights, weekends, etc.,” Director Michael West said.
In March, West wrote an update on center operations amid COVID-19, in which he cited some concern that the center was dependent on third-party technology companies.
“These include: local and national telecommunications carriers who transmit data from the field; the University of Alaska OIT Data Center that houses all of our 24/7 servers and software processes; and the same big technology firms that most of you rely on,” West wrote.
Seismic data from throughout the state is being transmitted to the center through various means, according to West.
“We’re using the same resources people use for Netflix,” West said.
Probably one of the biggest entities the center is dependent on are these massive data centers, according to West, who added this is in no way unique to the earthquake center. Things like the cloud, he explained, are really facilities in Idaho, Texas, New Jersey and elsewhere.
The University of Alaska System has a consolidated information technology group, according to West.
“Basically, all of the servers that run all of the University of Alaska across the state are located at UAF in the Butrovich Building,” he said.
That data center is called the Butrovich Computing Facility.
People think about classes and stuff like grades on these servers, according to West, but they don’t think about the Alaska Earthquake Center. That’s where its data is housed.
“I mean that’s the linchpin,” West said. “If they go dark, basically our organization shuts down and as long as they stay live, we’re actually in pretty good shape.”
The data the Earthquake Center detects from seismic activity around Alaska comes from the 200 or so sites across the state and is transmitted back to the center in Fairbanks through a network of communication pads, according to West, including satellite communication, cellular pads and a microwave network.
“There’s actually a lot of strength in that diversity,” West said.
For example if the cell network goes out, they lose some data, he explained, but they continue to have access to data through other networks. They try not to be dependent on one provider of data, but he said that also makes for a very complicated communication landscape.
There’s a few reasons then, the center would be concerned if communication were to fail.
“The short answer is that when an earthquake occurs, within a matter of minutes, we provide, we have tried to provide, as comprehensive information as we can about where that earthquake was, how strong the shaking was in different places and what kind,” West said. “These are the data that are used to figure out what kinds of impacts are anticipated.”
That’s what really drives the Earthquake Center, according to West. When an earthquake happens, people wonder, should you send emergency response south or north? Was the shaking strong enough to exceed what buildings were designed to tolerate?
“Those are things that are measured by instruments and information that is wanted really in a matter of seconds by many users,” West said.
Thus far, data collection and storage has been going well, despite the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 sending people to work from home.
“Honestly I have been deeply impressed. We were extremely worried at the start of this that we might experience delays or latencies because there are a million Zoom calls going on at the same time and everyone’s at home streaming a Netflix movie,” West said.
That was a really big concern of theirs and thus far, he noted, they’re pleased with how strong the network seems to be performing.
“Our worst fears have not yet materialized,” West said.
