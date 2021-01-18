A 47-year-old worker died Saturday at the Red Dog copper and zinc mine in northwest Alaska, according to mine operator Teck Alaska Inc.
The incident occurred on a production drill at the mine, located about 80 miles north of Kotzebue.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the employee's family and friends," Teck Alaska said in a news release. "Our thoughts are with them and the team at Red Dog at this very difficult time."
No other employees or contractors were injured and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk, according to Teck Alaska.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating.