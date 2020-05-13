A 26-year-old Fairbanks woman was arrested on attempted murder and other felony charges Sunday morning for allegedly holding her ex-boyfriend at gunpoint after he gave her a ride to a methadone clinic.
Julie Ann James told the man they needed to talk and threatened to kill him or herself if he didn’t keep driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Tuesday.
The man drove to the Alaska State Trooper post parking lot in hopes of getting help. He and James struggled over the gun, and James fled the vehicle after firing a shot into the floorboard.
James is charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, third-degree assault, fourth-degree weapons misconduct and violating conditions of release, according to charging documents.
Troopers contacted the man in their parking lot after he called 911 at 10:17 a.m. He told them he and James had been in a relationship for years and had a child together but had ended their relationship several days earlier, and James moved out after he learned she was still using methamphetamine.
The man said James called him multiple times that morning for a ride to the methadone clinic. He picked her up at her home, and she started arguing about their relationship on the drive back from the clinic.
When they reached her home, James told the man she had a gun and they weren’t done talking until she said they were, according to the complaint.
James was in the passenger seat and had her body turned toward the man and her right hand behind her back. She ordered him to keep driving, and said she’d kill him and then herself if he didn’t do what she said.
The man drove around Fairbanks and eventually to the parking lot of the DMV and trooper building on Peger Road. James started screaming at him, and he repeatedly asked her to leave the vehicle because she was scaring him. He rolled down the window with the hope somebody would hear the disturbance, activated his cell phone video camera and placed his phone on his lap.
James noticed the man’s cell phone and ordered him to give it to her. They struggled over the phone but he kept it from her and put it in the driver’s side door pocket. James then pulled a .38 caliber revolver and pointed it at the man’s chest.
The man grabbed James’ hand and pushed it down into the passenger floorboard as she tried to twist her wrist and point the gun at him. James told the man she was pulling the trigger, and they struggled for 20 to 30 seconds. James fired off one shot and the man grabbed the gun and threw it out of his window.
James jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The man called 911 from the parking lot and said James tried to shoot him and was running into the woods. Troopers apprehended James after a short foot pursuit. Her clothing was wet and ripped and she declined to answer questions, according to the complaint.
Troopers found the revolver on the pavement next to the man’s vehicle. The gun contained one spent casing and one live round in the cylinder. A bullet was found lodged in the interior paneling of the vehicle near the emergency brake pedal. Defects in the passenger side floorboard and the spot the bullet was recovered were consistent with the man’s account of the incident, according to the complaint.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.