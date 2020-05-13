A 39-year-old Fairbanks woman was arrested early Monday morning after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with toenail clippers during an argument about his infidelity.
Euphrasia Marie Nickoli is charged with felony third-degree assault.
Nickoli’s boyfriend had a 1-inch wide puncture wound in his knee and initially told Fairbanks police he was stabbed by a 4-foot-tall man on Stacia Street. He later said Nickoli stabbed him at their 25th Avenue apartment, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court.
Police responded to a 3:17 a.m. stabbing report and contacted the couple at their apartment. Nickoli told police she was concerned about her boyfriend and wanted to press charges against his alleged and unknown assailant. Nickoli smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.
Nickoli’s boyfriend was reluctant to speak to police and paramedics. He repeatedly said he was fine and didn’t want to press charges even if the suspect was identified, according to the complaint. His pants were soaked with blood and he was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital at the insistence of paramedics.
Police could not find any blood outside the apartment and asked Nickoli if security camera footage from the building entrance would show her boyfriend was already injured when he walked inside. Nickoli said it wouldn’t. When pressed to explain why that would be, Nickoli could not give a clear answer and started talking about past traumatic experiences, according to the complaint.
Nickoli said she didn’t hurt her boyfriend but said they argued about a woman he had sexual contact with.
Police contacted Nickoli’s boyfriend at the hospital and told him his story didn’t add up and that they believed Nickoli was responsible for his injury. The man sighed and said he was trying to protect Nickoli because he didn’t want her “to go down for assaulting.” When asked what he meant, he said, “she’s the one who (expletive) stabbed me in the knee,” according to the complaint.
Nickoli’s boyfriend confirmed that Nickoli stabbed him during an argument about his sexual activity with another woman.
Police arrested Nickoli at her apartment and took her to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
