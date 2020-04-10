A 33-year-old North Pole woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking a man with a hammer and a spatula at his Old Badger Road home Monday.
Elizabeth Alexandria Francis was served with a long-term protective Jan. 16 and is not allowed to be within 500 feet of the residence. After Monday’s incident, she was charged with violating a protective order, first-degree criminal trespass and felony third-degree assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court Thursday, the man called Alaska State Troopers at 4:43 p.m. to report Francis arrived at his home in a white truck, entered a small cabin adjacent to the main dwelling, came back out and retrieved a hammer from the truck.
The man went outside and Francis yelled, “Where are my kids?” before chasing him with the hammer in her right hand and the spatula in her left. Francis hit the man with the spatula and raised the hammer as if preparing to throw it at him. He ran inside and Francis pounded on the door and exterior walls with the hammer and climbed on the roof while continuing to yell about her children, according to the complaint.
Francis left on foot before troopers arrived, and they were unable to find her at that time. The hammer was found inside the truck, which was stuck in the driveway. The owner of the truck told troopers that Francis asked him to drive her there so she could see her children. The man said he saw Francis chase the man and he thought she was going to hit him with the hammer.
The alleged victim told troopers he did not have a relationship with Francis but recognized her from previous visits she had made to the home.
The owner of the home arrived and told troopers he has known Francis for 12 years and that she lived there off and on during that time. The man said Francis hasn’t lived there for more than a year but visits occasionally, according to the complaint.
