Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward wants to reduce rent and in some cases waive utilities for clubs and concessionaires at Pioneer Park, one of Fairbanks’ top tourist attractions, because of an expected sharp decline in visitors due to COVID-19.
A pair of ordinances by Ward would allow the borough to prorate rent on a daily basis for concessionaires, such as the Alaska Salmon Bake or Red & Roela’s Carousel.
For nonprofits, such as Friends of the Tanana Valley Railroad, Ward is seeking assembly authorization “to take all actions necessary to amend the borough’s lease agreements.” Ward also wants authority to waive their utility payments.
Other nonprofits that operate out of Pioneer Park include The Northern Lights Council of Dancers, which operates a dance hall; the Interior and Arctic Alaska Aeronautical Foundation Inc., which operates an air museum; and The Folk School.
“Projections indicate that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines significantly impact tourism and the ability of these groups to operate and generate revenue,” Ward wrote in an introduction to one of his measures, Ordinances 2020-18 and 2020-19.
“The administration believes it is in the best interest of the borough to preserve the long-term viability of these groups within Pioneer Park by having the flexibility to temporarily waive a portion of concession fees and expense reimbursements required by the terms of their respective lease agreements.”
The measures will be introduced Thursday. Public hearings and a possible vote are planned May 21.
Assemblywoman Marna Sanford said she wants to help businesses, but she is worried about setting a precedent for undoing lease agreements.
“We have lease agreements across the borough,” she wrote in a text message. “(With) different terms, different times, etc. We can’t just do one and not the others. And we can’t do them all.”
Assemblyman Christopher Quist said he likes the idea but has questions. He’s not sure why waiving utilities is necessary.
“I think it’s great to help these businesses out,” Quist said in a phone interview. “This may be a very good way that it can be done.”
Leah Berman Williams, chairwoman of the assembly’s Finance Committee, said it’s time to support the businesses and groups that make Pioneer Park one of Fairbanks’ top attractions.
“The borough has the opportunity to directly help them out in this economic crisis,” she wrote in a text message, “and I commend the mayor and the park director for working with the vendors to figure out a solution that works out for everyone, as much as possible in these challenging times,” she said. “… I hope with this ordinance we can help them stay around for this summer and for future summers.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.