Preliminary election night numbers show Republican candidate Robert Myers leads nonpartisan candidate Marna Sanford in the race for Senate District B. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Myers held a lead of about 2,300 votes over Sanford. The results could easily change, however, as only 75% of the district's precincts had reported Election Day results as of press time.
Additionally, at least 5,000 absentee ballots have been turned in by voters in the district that will not begin to be counted until next week. More could still arrive in the mail, as well.
This Senate district, which includes House Districts 3 and 4 and ranges from North Pole to Ester, has been held by longtime reigning Republican Sen. John Coghill.
In an upset, Myers beat Coghill in the August primary.
That was not the only hiccup this race has seen along the way.
Late last month, nonpartisan candidate Evan Eads announced on live radio that he was withdrawing from the race and endorsing Sanford. Having made the announcement after the official deadline to withdraw from the race, Eads remained on the ballot and garnered a small percentage of the votes Tuesday night.
Myers has run on a campaign calling for a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend and no plans for the creation of new revenue to balance the state's budget deficit. He feels strongly that the state's spending levels are bloated and the deficit can be closed through cuts along.
Sanford disagrees. While some areas of spending can be decreased with precision, she said, the state must look to new forms of revenue to help support spending.
Myers is a truck driver, and Sanford currently serves as a member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly and is government relations coordinator for Fairbanks-based Native health consortium Tanana Chiefs Conference.
