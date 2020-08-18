Editor’s note: All of these results are preliminary and unofficial. Election results will be certified by the Division of Elections at a later date to account for absentee ballots the division has yet to receive.
With the massive increase in absentee voting this primary election cycle, it’s difficult to call just about any of the primary races for Fairbanks’ collective seven House and Senate seats up for election this year. That being said, it appears almost certain that conservative incumbents for Alaska’s U.S. House and Senate seats will face presumed front-runner independent opponents in November.
Due to concerns over in-person voting during the coronavirus, the state Division of Elections saw a massive increase in the number of absentee ballots requested this year.
More than 60,000 Alaskan voters requested absentee ballots to either be returned through the mail, online or by fax. Only about half of those had been returned as of Tuesday.
To put this in perspective, just under 11,000 Alaskans requested absentee ballots in the 2018 primary and even fewer in the 2016 primary.
The process of counting these absentee ballots will not begin until Aug. 25 and could likely shift many of these preliminary election results. Additionally, absentee ballots are accepted by mail up to 10 days after election day as long as they are postmarked on or before Tuesday, further lengthening the eventual final counting process.
This means, with only 66% of precincts reported as of press time and thousands of absentee ballots to review, Tuesday’s preliminary results are far from solidified in any sense and won’t be for at least the next week.
Here is what voters who showed up in person Tuesday had to say:
U.S. HOUSE
In the Democratic primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, nonpartisan presumed front-runner candidate Alyse Galvin led her two opponents –– Democrats Bill Hibler and Ray Sean Tugatuk –– by more than 68%.
If future results keep her ahead of her two opponents, Galvin will likely be facing off with Republican incumbent Rep. Don Young, who unsurprisingly appears to have won the Republican primary for his seat by a landslide. Tuesday night, Young led opponents Gerald Heikes and T. “John” Nelson by more than 20,000 votes.
Galvin faced Young in 2018 and came the closest to beating the 24-term Republican than any other candidate before.
U.S. SENATE
In the Democratic primary to decide who will face off against Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in November, Anchorage nonpartisan candidate Dr. Al Gross showed a strong lead of more than 13,000 votes Tuesday night ahead of the combined votes for his three other opponents — nonpartisan candidate Chris Cumings, Democrat Edgar Blatchford and Alaskan Independence candidate John Wayne Howe.
Sullivan ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
HOUSE DISTRICT 1
The two Democratic candidates vying for House District 1 were too close to call Tuesday night with Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Christopher Quist ahead of NAACP Fairbanks President Bennie Colbert by only 10 votes.
Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon ran unopposed in the Republican primary this year. No unaffiliated candidates filed to run for this seat.
A switch up in this district could mean interesting things for Fairbanks. This House seat was previously held by now Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki for multiple terms. LeBon won the seat in 2018 by a single vote over Fairbanks Democrat Kathryn Dodge.
HOUSE DISTRICT 2
The primary race between Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson and conservative opponent David Selle remains far too close to call. As of press time Tuesday night, Thompson led Selle by a mere 13 votes.
The final victor for the Republican primary will face unopposed Democratic candidate Jeremiah Youmans and may face nonpartisan candidate Matthew Wasdyke as well. The latter remains unclear as Wasdyke’s certification as a nonpartisan candidate was still listed as “pending” Tuesday. The deadline for Wasdyke to turn in voter signatures needed to verify his registration was Tuesday.
HOUSE DISTRICT 3
Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Prax ran unopposed in the Republican primary and is a shoo-in as he won’t face an opponent of any party in the November election.
Prax was appointed mid-term this last legislative session after former North Pole Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson left her seat empty to take a job with the Alaska Office of Children’s Services.
HOUSE DISTRICT 4
There were no primary races for House District 4. Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and Hopkins’ Republican opponent Keith Kurber ran unopposed in his primary as well. These two will face off on the November ballot.
Hopkins and Kurber will be the only names on the general election ballot for this seat as no unaffiliated candidates filed for this race.
HOUSE DISTRICT 5
Democratic incumbent Rep. Adam Wool appears to be beating progressive newcomer Taryn Hughes for the chance to represent House District 5 on the Democratic ticket in November. As of press time Tuesday night, Wool was ahead of Hughes by more than 200 votes.
If Wool remains on top after tens of thousands of absentee ballots are counted next week, he will face Republican candidate Kevin McKinley, who ran unopposed in his primary. No unaffiliated candidates filed for this race.
HOUSE DISTRICT 6
Mike Cronk seems to be the strong front-runner in the three-way Republican primary for House District 6. As of press time Tuesday night, Cronk led fellow Republicans Julie Morris and Ryan Smith with about 60% of the vote.
Whoever wins the final Republican nomination will face unopposed Democratic candidate Julia Hnilicka and certified nonpartisan candidates Elijah Verhagen and Vernon Carlson in November.
This expansive House district stretching from Two Rivers on Chena Hot Springs Road in Fairbanks to Healy was long held by former Republican Rep. Dave Talerico, who left the seat empty when he announced his retirement earlier this year.
SENATE DISTRICT B
Conservative newcomer Robert Myers appeared to be leading long-time Republican incumbent Sen. John Coghill by a small margin Tuesday night but with thousands of absentee ballots yet to count, the race remains too close to call.
Whoever remains the final Republican victor will face no Democratic candidate in November but will face two certified nonpartisan candidates Evan Eads and Marna Sanford.
Check back with the Daily News-Miner throughout the week for updated results as more information becomes available.
