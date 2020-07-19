Education leaders are weighing whether schools in Fairbanks and North Pole should open for the 2020-2021 school year or if classes should begin online.
The state has put the decision in the hands of local education leaders, who said it all depends on how the coronavirus outbreak unfolds in the coming weeks.
A special meeting of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. An administrator at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has been invited to participate.
School board President Wendy Dominique and member Sean Rice said they are leaning toward beginning the school year with online instruction as they watch the number of COVID-19 cases climb.
More than half of the overall virus cases counted in Interior Alaska since March have been documented during the last three weeks.
“I do know that a lot of people want the schools to open,” Rice said.
But many are also concerned about increasing the spread of the virus, he said.
“How are we going to ensure that all of our students and teachers are able to practice good social distancing and in turn that everything is cleaned up and wiped up,” Rice said. “It’s more of a safety thing for me. You know how kids get when they see their friends. They want to go up and have fun with them and everything else.
“How do we encourage that we are practicing good social distancing and that we are wearing our masks and everything else?”
Local control of school
closure decisions
The decision of whether to hold in-person classes is vested with each school district under the state’s Smart Start 2020, a framework for addressing public education during the coronavirus pandemic.
The framework offers green, yellow and red risk levels. How those risk levels will be applied remains to be seen.
The green level had been defined as 14 days of no new cases, but now the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development is recommending that communities come up with their own parameters for all three risk levels.
If the district uses the same COVID-19 risk assessment levels as the state is using for long-term care facilities — a 14-day average of more than 10 new cases per 100,000 people is considered high risk — school would be conducted online if it started during this last week.
Rochelle Lindley, the state education department’s public information officer, wrote in an email that “decisions about whether to open or close a school cannot be made solely on epidemiological grounds.”
“These decisions inherently entail complex tradeoffs and judgments about a community’s unique vulnerability to COVID-19, such as socioeconomic factors, household composition and disability, minority status and language, housing type and transportation, and health care infrastructure,” she wrote.
Local education leaders said they are working with state education officials and public health experts to come up with a system for applying each risk level.
School board opinion
Fairbanks school board member Tim Doran said too many factors are changing to make the decision about opening schools this early.
“No matter what we lean towards, we are going to have to be ready to make adjustments,” he said. “Providing options is going to be very important.
“What the district is working on is to be able to change really at a moment’s notice,” he said. “In the spring, we really had no notice. We really didn’t have preparation for that. This time, we have been preparing for it.”
Board member Jennifer Luke said she has been participating in school district focus groups and plans to send her children to school if in-person classes are held.
Board member Matthew Sampson said he is undecided about sending his children to in-person classes, but he thinks the district should still offer the option.
“School should carry on as usual,” Sampson said in a text message. “If parents/students are not comfortable with the environment, the FNSB has a quality home school program.”
Sampson wrote that schools could reduce person-to-person contact by keeping students in one classroom during the school day and rotating teachers.
Board member Erin Morotti said she is eager to hear the results of a survey of school district stakeholders conducted earlier this month.
Survey takers were asked how they feel about sending their children to school and about face masks, school buses, barriers to home learning and more.
“This will be key in many of our decisions going forward,” Morotti wrote in a text message.
Results from the online survey will be shared at Monday’s school board meeting, according to school district Superintendent Karen Gaborik. She described the response rate as high.
Revised plans for what the school day — online or otherwise—will look like are coming out on Aug. 4, Gaborik said.
Education administrators have been meeting with a council of principals, teachers, staff and parents multiple times a week to work out issues for the 2020-2021 school year. In addition, focus groups have been conducted weekly, Gaborik said.
The district is planning for multiple scenarios — in-person classes, online or a hybrid. A tentative plan shows a shorter school day of five hours and longer classes. Older students would attend classes every other day with remote learning.
Teachers, staff
are worried
Union leaders have said teachers and school staff are nervous about holding in-person classes during a pandemic.
Jasmine Adkins-Brown, president of the Education Support Staff Association, said the school district kept most support staff on paid status even after schools closed in March and that she is grateful for that.
“Going into the fall, there is still a lot of hesitation,” she said.
Staff are worried about the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the Fairbanks area.
Encouraging children to engage in social distancing will be challenging, Adkins-Brown said.
The state is hoping to ease fears with online seminars for parents, teachers, school district staff, administrators, education leaders and other stakeholders.
A webinar series that starts Tuesday will focus on maintaining a safe school environment.
A second online series known as the Alaska Smart Start 2020 Summer Summit will be offered daily, except on Fridays, during the month of August. It will kick off at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 featuring state education Commissioner Michael Johnson and Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
Zink recently met with school district superintendents, education department officials and the state epidemiologist via Zoom to “collaborate & clarify guidelines for safely opening schools,” according to a tweet of the Alaska Council of School Administrators.
A recording of the Zoom meeting was not available on Friday.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.