The Fairbanks Children’s Museum reopened its doors Tuesday, more than nine months after the facility closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopening comes amid stringent protocols, including limiting visitor capacity, prebooking times for visits, the wearing of mandatory masks for all guests over 24 months old and signing liability waivers issued by the museum. The opening also brings forth the museum’s newest exhibit, an indoor climbing display museum staff has dubbed “The Climber.”
The museum closed on March 13, 2020, the same week Fairbanks schools announced their initial closure. Like so many organizations, the museum did not expect to be shuttered for so long.
“I was worried that we wouldn’t recover,” museum Executive Director Meredith Maple-Glitter said. “I worried that if we closed our doors and didn’t have our daily income from admissions and weren’t able to sell memberships and didn’t have anything for local businesses to sponsor, then how on Earth could we possibly come back from that. And as it kept dragging on with more and more months of closure, the panic increased and increased while we tried to make ends meet.”
The museum received an early Paycheck Protection Program loan that helped with small personnel expenses, Maple-Glitter said, also crediting Alaska CARES grant funding with helping sustain the museum. The college savings plan Alaska 529 gave a sponsorship that helped keep virtual programs online and extend museum memberships. With minimal funding coming in, the museum set its sights on how it would eventually reopen. Picking up tips and protocols from other children’s museums across the nation and having conversations about what could or could not work locally, the Fairbanks Children’s Museum moved forward with its own plan.
“We saw these other museums, and even though things still looked bleak, they were able to open taking all these new precautions into consideration,” Maple-Glitter said. “We started researching other museums’ actions and came up with our own ideas.”
It was during the museum’s closure that Education Director Jessica Farr pitched putting The Climber together, as the museum had already secured funding for the exhibit, which was the brainchild of former executive director Brenda Riley. In March 2018, Usibelli Coal Mine gave the museum a $75,000 donation, and a $7,500 grant from the Alaska State Museum Grant-in-Aid program paid for the exhibit’s design. Leon Smith, a former Fairbanks native now in Portland who designs playground equipment, came up with the design, which mimics a large treehouse.
Locally, Johnson River Enterprises donated services for building out the space, which included raising the ceiling of the children’s museum. Stefan Milkowski of Wall Tent Woodworks and David Jonas of Boreal Journeys Alaska put the climbing exhibit together with locally harvested birch, spruce and black spruce.
“All the pieces were in place so we just had to do it. Oddly, COVID offered us a chance to grow,” Maple-Glitter said. “We’re really excited to be able to cautiously and carefully and intentionally finally welcome families back into the museum after nine very long months.”
The families, too, are seemingly excited. Mom Kim Gaustad was a regular visitor before the pandemic hit, and when her young daughter, Amalie, heard about the museum reopening, Gaustad said Amalie was “over the moon” about coming back.
“I’m super impressed with Meredith and all they’ve done,” Gaustad said. “The museum is not only surviving but thriving, and it’s so exciting for our community to have this new exhibit.”
For more on the museum’s reopening, including booking times for visits and a list of safety measures and visitor protocols, see www.fairbankschildrensmuseum.com. The museum is located at 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, in downtown Fairbanks. The museum can be reached at 907-374-6873.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.