American Airlines is offering their first-ever service from Fairbanks in summer 2021, joining several other flight companies and bringing hope for the summer tourism season.
American is bringing flights “in direct response to customer demand,” Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network and schedule planning, wrote in a news release. “As customers look forward to taking to the skies next summer, exploring Alaska’s natural beauty is high on their lists,” Znotins wrote.
While Fairbanks International Airport staff is always working to bring new air carriers to Fairbanks, it doesn’t happen overnight, airport communications woman Melissa Stepovich said. For American, it took a long time, “probably 5-8 years of conversations,” before they expressed interest in 2019 about adding flights in summer 2020.
“Of course, they cancelled it because of the pandemic,” Stepovich said.
That wasn’t the only flight service cancelled for that season, said Deb Hickok, president and CEO of the destination marketing organization Explore Fairbanks. With all airlines reducing or cancelling Fairbanks service, September air traffic was 63% lower than in previous years and July was 74% lower. “Everything fell apart,” Hickok said.
As the pandemic develops and vaccinations start, American reevaluated its decision and added daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago in summer 2021.
“They realized, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s a perfect destination for a traveler who doesn’t want to be on a crowded street,” Stepovich said. “It’s because the big draw for travelers and tourists is wide open spaces, and Alaska has more of that to offer than any other state. Social distancing is an easy thing here.”
Hickok agreed, saying that while the natural environment is always a big draw to the area, Explore Fairbanks staff emphasized that message more during the last months. “We have low population density and great outdoors to explore,” she said.
She added that nationally, people seem to be drawn to the outdoors more during the pandemic, one indication of that being the number of visitors to national parks in the Lower 48. That spike in interest didn’t help Alaska parks because local foot traffic is not enough, and tourists mostly come here by plane.
American bringing the new flight service adds hope to the devastated tourism industry and adds “post-pandemic travel opportunities ahead for both visitors and residents,” Hickok said.
“That’s very much a note of optimism for 2021,” Hickok said. “We’ll take anything at this point.”
American Airlines will be the first company to fly directly from Fairbanks to Dallas-Fort Worth.
Besides American, Condor and Ravn resumed flight service to Fairbanks in recent months. Other companies that will fly to Fairbanks in the summer are Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
“I think this is a good start to our 2021 season,” Stepovich said. “We hope others will follow, and people will choose to go to Fairbanks.”
Hickok said that while there are good signs for the industry, it won’t be a quick fix.
“It’s gonna take awhile for that demand to actualize: people are going to get more confident as vaccinations spread,” she said. “We are all looking forward to recovery, but we know it’s gonna be a slow recovery for tourism.”
