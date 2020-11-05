All precincts across the state are reporting in-person votes from Election Day. Most legislative races remain too close to call with thousands of absentee ballots still left to count. Here’s where Interior races and some statewide contests stand:
U.S. Senate
With all statewide precincts reporting Election Day in-person votes, Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan currently leads independent candidate Dr. Al Gross by 57,616 votes.
Sullivan made confident statements to supporters in Anchorage election night, claiming the people of Alaska had spoken. This remains to be seen as more than 127,000 ballots will not begin to be counted until next Tuesday, according to new data from the Division of Elections.
While it would take a significant swing in Gross’ favor to secure him the race, it’s not out of the question.
U.S. House
The same goes for the race for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Don Young has held the seat for 24-terms and is seeking a 25th.
Two-time competitor and independent candidate Alyse Galvin hopes to replace him.
With all precincts reporting Election Day in-person votes, Galvin trails Young by just over 50,000 votes — a smaller hurdle to overcome than Gross but still a jump.
Ballot Measure 1
As of Wednesday, Election Day votes show about 64% of the votes cast against the ballot measure that seeks to increase taxes on Alaska’s three largest oil fields on the North Slope.
It comes down to a difference of about 55,000 votes. Like the congressional races, this gap could be overcome but it would take a lot.
Ballot Measure 2
A much smaller vote margin separates Ballot Measure 2 from victory. This ballot measure hopes to create a ranked choice voting and open primary election system in the state as well as tighten campaign finance disclosure laws in some areas.
As of Wednesday, about 24,000 more Alaskans voted against the initiative than had supported it. With about four times that amount left in remaining absentee ballots, this race could easily shift.
Alaska Supreme Court Justice Sue Carney
A fierce campaign against Supreme Court Justice Sue Carney popped up earlier this fall from a group of conservative right wing voters who criticized Carney’s ruling on abortion rights, among other topics.
The effort appeared to be for naught. As of Wednesday, about 25,000 more Alaskans supported Carney’s retention than pushed for her ouster.
Senate District B
After nonpartisan candidate Evan Eads dropped out of the race for Senate Seat B on public radio last month, the battle to represent an expansive Senate district holding Goldstream Valley, areas of North Pole and in between became a race among two.
Republican newcomer Robert Myers beat longtime Republican incumbent Sen. John Coghill in the August primary and now leads nonpartisan candidate Marna Sanford by about 4,100 votes.
More than 5,000 ballots have yet to be counted for this district but at this point, it’s unlikely all the ballots would favor Sanford enough to push ahead in the race. That remains to be seen as absentee ballots begin to be counted next week.
House District 1
For the House district covering Downtown Fairbanks and areas of Fort Wainwright, Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon currently leads his Democratic opponent Christopher Quist by 931 votes. That is with all nine precincts reporting in-person Election Day votes and early votes cast before Oct. 29.
Data from the Division of Elections shows that as of Wednesday morning, more than nearly 1,800 absentee ballots from voters in the district have been returned to the division already, however. These will not begin to be counted until next Tuesday and more could arrive from voters who postmarked ballots on Election Day.
LeBon told the Daily News-Miner on Election Night that he knew better than to call a victory in the race. LeBon won his first term in 2018 against Democrat Kathryn Dodge by a single vote.
If LeBon maintains his seat, this will not change the political make up of Fairbanks by any large amount. District 1 was held by Democratic Rep. Scott Kawasaki for multiple terms but turned red by a miniscule margin two years ago.
House District 2
In a race against newcomer Democratic candidate Jeremiah Youmans, longtime Republican Rep. Steve Thompson holds a massive lead of more than 1,700 votes.
With only 1,509 absentee ballots returned to the division by Wednesday morning it is extremely likely that Thompson will win another term in this district. Holding Republican representation in this district would also change little about the political make up of the Interior.
Thompson has held his District 2 seat since his initial election in 2011. He most recently served House Majority Leader in last year’s legislative session.
House District 3
Nothing is left to guess in what can’t in good conscious even be called a race for House District 3. Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Prax ran unopposed Tuesday and has garnered more than 97% of the Election Day votes, losing just a few to unknown write-in candidates.
Prax was appointed to the House District 3 seat after former North Pole Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson resigned from her seat to take a position with the State of Alaska Office of Children’s Services.
House District 4
With all seven precincts in this district reporting Election Day in-person votes, Democratic incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins trails Republican candidate Keith Kurber by 457 votes.
At the end of election night, Hopkins held a modest lead but lost traction is more results came in early Wednesday morning. That being said, Division of Elections data shows that as of Wednesday morning there are more than 2,900 absentee ballots turned in for this district that will not begin to be counted until Tuesday, maintaining this battle as anyone’s race to lose.
House District 4 encompasses Ester, Goldstream, areas of Fox and areas of Farmer’s Loop and was previously held by Hopkins’ uncle former Democratic Rep. David Guttenberg.
Kurber is a conservative pastor and former member of the U.S. Special Forces.
House District 5
With all precincts reporting Election Day in-person votes, Democratic incumbent Rep. Adam Wool currently trails Republican candidate Kevin McKinley by 471 votes.
This is the second time McKinley has run against Wool, losing to the multi-term Democrat in 2018.
There are still more than 2,200 absentee ballots from voters in this district that have been returned to the Division of Elections but won’t begin to be counted until Tuesday, leaving the eventual victor entirely unknown.
Wool, in a short phone call with the Daily News-Miner election night, noted that absentee ballots historically lean left and he still feels hopeful.
The former restaurant and concert venue owner was first elected to represent House District 5, encompassing Chena Pump areas and much of West Fairbanks, in 2015.
House District 6
The race for a house district encompassing areas of the Interior from Salcha to Healy and including multiple villages and communities off the road system was the only battle over an empty seat in the region.
Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico announced his plans earlier this year to retire from the Legislature, leaving his massive district up for grabs. Five candidates threw their hat in the ring with two clear favorites quickly recognized.
As it currently stands, with all precincts reporting Election Day in-person votes, Republican candidate Mike Cronk leads Democratic candidate Julia Hnilicka by more than 1,800 votes.
Nonpartisan candidates Vernon Carlson, Deborah Riley and Elijah Verhagen all received fewer than 500 votes.
More than 2,600 absentee ballots have been turned back into the Division of Elections by voters in this district and depending on how they swing, could shift results. That being said, it would take a lot to close a gap of more than 1,800 votes. District 6 has often leaned Republican. Talerico has held the seat since 2015.
Elsewhere in the state
There has been no notable party shift in any of the ten other state Senate seats with the exception of Senate Seat F which may swing from Democrat to Republican depending on how much of a comeback Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Wielechowski can make with absentee votes.
Much of the state House is likely to remain in Republican hands but with some newcomers replacing incumbents they beat out in the August primary. In five races, it is likely districts could swing to Republican representation from Democrat. Although, a number of these races are far too close to make any kind of call.