A steady mist fell on the 40 beds at the Stone Soup Community Garden on Saturday morning as staff and community members worked to harvest produce that will help feed the unhoused and hungry this fall and winter.
Some pulled pea pods off luscious vines that crept up salvaged fencing. Others pulled weeds from already empty beds to help prepare the soil for winter.
The Stone Soup Community Garden is one of the multiple projects organized by local anti-hunger nonprofit Breadline Inc. in an effort to help those in need in Fairbanks.
Garden Coordinator Sean Enfield, clad in Xtratuff boots and overalls, walked between beds to help pull plants, harvest radishes and explain the work needed to put the garden to rest before snow hits.
“We’ve got a great group of community members out here today to help harvest the rest of the garden and then get the beds set up for winter,” Enfield said, joking that “ideally, I wanted to harvest last weekend, but it was kind of a slow growing season, so I figured I would give it an extra few days to grow. It ended up raining all week anyway.”
The steady rain throughout the summer didn’t lend ideal weather for zucchini and other squash but the garden’s peas, kale, greens and cabbages did well.
Planting day, also largely completed with the help of community volunteers, took place the first week of June this year so the garden grew for a steady three months. But a light frost on the garden Friday night — while it didn’t ruin any of the plants — definitely added to the urgency of the harvest, Enfield noted.
Potatoes are a reliable bumper crop each year.
“We planted about nine beds of potatoes this year that were donated by Bender Mountain Farms,” Enfield said. “We composted the extra seed potatoes and those ended up turning into more potato plants so we’ve got plenty.”
On any given year, the garden produces about 2,000 pounds of fresh produce that is used throughout the summer, fall and winter to provide morning meals for Fairbanks’ homeless population.
The final harvest might be a little less this year, as some of the produce was preemptively harvested by a group of individuals not affiliated with the soup kitchen. Unfortunate as that is, Enfield said there is still plenty to go around and if the produce harvested by others goes to feed someone else in need then the garden is still serving its ultimate purpose.
All of the produce harvested Saturday will be used in the soup kitchen and what is not put to use will be donated to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
In previous years, an open call for volunteers has brought crowds for both planting and harvest days. This year Breadline is working in a COVID-conscious manner and urged volunteers to RSVP first and bring a mask or face covering to wear. Even with the pandemic, the organization has been providing more than 100 morning meals to-go and sack lunches each day.
More information about Breadline, Stone Soup Community Garden and the Stone Soup Cafe can be found at www.breadlineak.org.
